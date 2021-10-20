Donald Trump Says He’s All In For Donald Trump Jr.'s Political Career, New Book Claims

Donald Trump thinks his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will be unassailable in parts of the country if he runs for office, according to a new book.

“There are certain places where he couldn’t be beaten,” the former president boasted to the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker, per an excerpt from Drucker’s new book “In Trump’s Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP” that Insider published Tuesday. Trump didn’t mention what office, but he did say he’d back his son with any political bid.

“I would help him,” he reportedly told Drucker.

Trump Jr., an executive in the Trump family business, campaigned for his father before and during his presidency, often sharing pro-Trump memes on social media (which sometimes backfired) — and has peddled the former president’s election lies following his loss to President Joe Biden last year.

Some polls have seen him hyped as a GOP presidential contender. But Trump Jr. hasn’t officially thrown his into the ring, even though he’s previously teased a run for office, saying in 2019 that he’d “never want to rule” it out.

“I definitely enjoy the fight,” he told Bloomberg Radio host Kevin Cirilli. “I definitely like being out there and I love being able to see the impact and the difference that it makes on these people’s lives that I get to see all over the country.”

Read the full excerpt here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

