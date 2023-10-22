Donald Trump Says He'll Expose The 'Riggers' But We Know The Word He Really Wants To Say



Former President Donald Trump speaks after returning from a break during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 18, 2023 in New York City.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump insisted that he will present irrefutable evidence in court that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and he was the true winner.

The former president has been promising this for three years, which is admirable since most people would find it difficult to lie for that long. “Massive information and 100% evidence will be made available during the Corrupt Trials started by our Political Opponent,” he wrote .

Replace the ‘R’ with a different letter and there’s the slur Trump is dying to say.

This isn’t the first time Trump has used the word. After Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis—who is a Black woman—announced the racketeering indictment which charged Trump and 18 allies in a conspiracy to alter Georgia’s 2020 election results, he immediately took to Truth Social to be racist.

“They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!” he stated.

Trump has bolstered white supremacy, dined with white supremacists and called white supremacists “very fine people.” His latest outburst isn’t shocking but still repulsive.

It also says a lot that he remains the presidential frontrunner for the Republican party come 2024.

