Donald Trump says he's not an insurrectionist. Why Joe Biden says otherwise.

Donald Trump responded to the Colorado Supreme Court - and to President Joe Biden - by proclaiming Thursday that he did not attack democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I’m not an Insurrectionist (“PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY”)," Trump said on his Truth Social website Thursday, two days after the Colorado court said he should be barred from the ballot because of Jan. 6.

Trump instead claimed that Biden is the insurrectionist, a familiar tactic from a candidate who often accuses others of what he is accused of himself.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution renders him ineligible for public office because of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The ruling could knock Trump off the ballot in Colorado - and inspire other states to take similar actions - but those moves are likely on hold pending Trump's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden did not comment specifically on the court's decision, but said it is "self-evident" that Trump is an insurrectionist who tried to reverse his election loss in 2020.

“Whether the 14th Amendment applies or not, we’ll let the court make that decision,” Biden told reporters. “But he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on it.”

Biden and Trump may well face each other again next fall in the 2024 presidential election. They are already sniping at each other over an array of issues, from immigration and the economy to insurrection and threats to democracy.

Trump has, without evidence or proof, accused Biden of being corrupt and claimed that the president is behind the various indictments of his predecessor. Some polls show Trump with a lead over Biden, although the former president must first secure the Republican nomination.

Trump, in another turnaround, has also accused Biden of being a threat to democracy.

Biden says Trump is the one who wants to expand presidential power and prosecute political foes.

"Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world," Biden said Wednesday on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump says he's not an insurrectionist. Biden says otherwise.