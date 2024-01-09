Donald Trump says he hopes economy tanks this election year 'because I don't want to be Herbert Hoover'

WASHINGTON − Former President Donald Trump seems to be rooting for a financial crash this year so that it can help him get reelected.

“When there’s a crash − I hope it’s gonna be during this next 12 months, because I don't want to be Herbert Hoover," Trump told interviewer Lou Dobbs on the "Lindell TV" platform.

Hoover was president during the stock market crash of 1929 and the onset of the Great Depression.

Trump, who described the economy as "fragile," has been predicting calamity under President Joe Biden for years. But most economic indicators at the present time are favorable as the economy recovers from COVID-era shutdowns.

Democrats and commentators said Trump is rooting for failure that would hurt millions of Americans in order to attack Biden.

"It's just another manifestation of the insensitivity and the grotesqueness of this person," said House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaking on MSNBC.

