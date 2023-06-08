Donald Trump Says He Has Been Indicted In Classified Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the Justice Department’s investigation over his handling of classified documents, he wrote on his Truth Social site on Thursday.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election,” he wrote. “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

