Donald Trump Says Mitch McConnell Has 'Death Wish' In Truth Social Rant

Former President Donald Trump on Friday night resorted to violent rhetoric once more as he suggested Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has “a death wish” for supporting “Democrat sponsored Bills.”

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, also racistly referred to McConnell’s Taiwan-born wife Elaine Chao as “China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

Chao served as Trump’s secretary of transportation but resigned in protest following the Trump-incited 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump did not directly note which bills he was furious at McConnell for voting to approve, but McConnell did this week support a spending bill to avert a federal government shutdown and provide $12 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine in its ongoing defense of invasion from Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

McConnell has also said he’ll back bipartisan legislation against election subversion.

Trump wrote:

(Photo: Truth Social)

Mcconnell has not commented on Trump’s post.

Tensions have risen between Trump and McConnell ever since the latter rebuked the former over the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Trump in August said McConnell should be “immediately” replaced as Republican Senate leader.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

