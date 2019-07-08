Donald Trump 'will no longer deal' with British ambassador, as he hits out at Theresa May for Brexit 'mess'

Donald Trump issued two extraordinary tweets on Monday night, saying he would no longer work with Britain's ambassador to the US - AP

Donald Trump has excoriated the UK's ambassador to Washington, saying he will "no longer deal with" the beleaguered diplomat.

The US president also turned his fire on Theresa May, accusing her of making a "mess" of Brexit.

Mr Trump added that the UK was "wonderful," and the "good news" was that it would soon have a new leader.

His intervention came after leaked diplomatic cables showed Sir Kim Darroch, the UK's top diplomat in Washington, had described Mr Trump's administration as "inept" and "incompetent".

Writing on Twitter, Mr Trump said: "I have been very critical about the way the UK and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way.

"I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister."

Mr Trump also praised the Queen, adding: "While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!"

The president targeted Mrs May on Twitter hours after the prime minister said she had “full faith” in Sir Kim.

Sir Kim Darroch has been savaged by Donald Trump Credit: PA More

Mrs May’s spokesman said it was Sir Kim’s role to provide "an honest and unvarnished view" of Mr Trump’s administration, although British officials have been forced to apologise.

Aides close to the president told The Telegraph at the weekend that they wanted him sacked, suggesting that he was too pro-Europe.

Mr Trump said Mrs May didn't listen to him and made a "mess" of Brexit Credit: REX More

Meanwhile, it emerged that the Government has no idea how many classified diplomatic cables written by Sir Kim had fallen "into the wrong hands."