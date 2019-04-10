Donald Trump says he has not seen Mueller report; applauds review of the probe

WASHINGTON – While saying he has not seen a copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded the Justice Department's decision to review the origins of the Russia investigation.

"I have not seen the Mueller report. I have not read the Mueller report," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for Texas, where he will hold fundraisers and speak about U.S. energy. "As far as I’m concerned, I don’t care about the Mueller report."

Trump's remarks came a day after Attorney General William Barr declined to say whether the White House had reviewed the report. Barr made public a four-page summary of the document and told lawmakers he would release a redacted version of the report "within a week."

"I'm not going to say anything more about it until the report is out," Barr said Tuesday in response to a question about what had been shared with the White House.

Trump repeated his argument that Barr's summary exonerated him of allegations that he colluded with Russians who sought to influence the 2016 presidential election, and sought to obstruct Mueller's investigation. The summary said Trump did not conspire with Russia, but left open a question about whether he tried to obstruct the investigation.

Donald Trump and Robert Mueller More

Congressional Democrats who have also investigated the matter said there is evidence that Trump knew about Russian hacking during the election, and that he tried to shut down Mueller's probe; they believe the Mueller report will include questionable activity by Trump.

Barr's summary of the report, released March 24, specifically said Mueller did not take a position on the obstruction question and that Trump had not been exonerated on that accusation.

In again denouncing the entire investigation as a hoax, Trump said he is pleased by news reports that the Justice Department is reviewing how the Russia investigation came about. The president has claimed Obama administration officials targeted him with the investigation, but has produced no evidence to back those claims.

The FBI and Justice Department said they looked at credible claims of illegal Russian election activity, which led to the Mueller investigation that produced indictments of Russians involved in a plot to interfere in the 2016 election.

The Justice Department's Inspector General is also conducting a review of the origins of the Russia probe, and Barr said that investigation should be done by June.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump says he has not seen Mueller report; applauds review of the probe