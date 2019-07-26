Donald Trump says he has 'safe third country' deal with Guatemala

WASHINGTON – After months of negotiations and threats, President Donald Trump said Friday he has reached a "safe third country" agreement on asylum claims with Guatemala.

If the agreement is finalized, the U.S. could deport migrants to the first safe country in which they arrived after leaving their homelands, in this case Guatemala. The U.S. currently has only one safe third country agreement, a deal with Canada signed in 2004.

Trump's announcement comes less than a week after he threatened economic sanctions on Guatemala for walking away from a similar deal.

