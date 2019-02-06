Donald Trump says Stacey Abrams would lose in Senate, presidential races

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who offered a rebuttal to his State of the Union address, wouldn't win if she ran for the Senate or president in 2020.

In an interview with regional reporters at the White House on Wednesday, the president pushed back against calls for Abrams to run for office again after her loss for Georgia governor, calling the notion "a mistake."

After Abrams' 10-minute address that followed Trump's remarks, calls intensified for her to try and run again for public office. Her campaign during the November midterms drew national attention due to her successes in getting Democratic voters to the polls in a primarily red state.

Abrams, 45, told USA TODAY in December that she will "certainly run for office again" after her loss to Republican Brian Kemp and many have eyed the Senate seat held by David Perdue, a first-term Republican who is up for reelection in 2020, as one of most likely possibilities.

But while the president noted her successes in her 2018 campaign, he didn't think she had a shot.

"I think it’s a mistake for her to run against him because I don’t think she can win," Trump said.

He continued, adding that any challenger would have a hard time because "the people of Georgia love David Perdue."

He noted that top Democrats, including Oprah and former president Barack Obama campaigned for Abrams but Republicans won "faily easily."

"She had Oprah, she had Michelle Obama and she had President Obama. And that was a big job for them. They were out there a lot for Stacey Abrams, and all Brian Kemp had is Donald Trump," the president noted. "And we won. Fairly easily, ok? We won. You know I was there a couple of times for him. And they were there a lot for her and we took it."

When it came to calls asking that she join the growing pool of Democrats vying for the White House in 2020, Trump said he liked her as a challenger because he said he believes he'd win.

"I’d love for her to run for president. Why? Because so far I’m liking the candidates and she’d be another one I’d like," Trump noted. "To run for president you’re supposed to have won, unless you’re a non-politician like me."

He added: "I’d never ran. I’m one for one. And here we are, folks...Hopefully I’ll be two for two."

Abrams' rebuttal on Tuesday offered a friendly calm that made her criticisms of the president come across more as constructive criticism than scolding rebuke while still touching on key Democratic positions. And she did it without any gaffes that could spawn mocking memes, which have haunted politicians who have given the Democratic response in past years.

Abrams is one of several Democrats considering their futures after November losses.

Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who failed to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in deep red Texas, and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who lost the Florida governor's race to Rep. Ron DeSantis, are both said to be mulling runs for the White House after energizing voters and catching national attention.

