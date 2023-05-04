Donald Trump says Stormont deadlock is tough to resolve

Donald Trump spoke to reporters at his golf resort in Doonbeg in County Clare

Donald Trump has said the political crisis that has left Northern Ireland without its power-sharing government will be a "tough one" to resolve" but he insisted "we have to work it out".

The former US president was speaking at his golf course in Republic of Ireland.

A jazz band and Irish dancers greeted Mr Trump on his arrival on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland's devolved government has not functioned for over a year after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pulled out of it.

The move was made in protest against post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

At his Doonbeg resort in County Clare, Mr Trump was asked about how he would resolve the long-running dispute.

"Well we're going to see - they're negotiating and we're going to see," he said.

"There are a lot of negotiations going on in Ireland and other places right now but it's going be a tough one."

The DUP has taken its stance because it believes the trade arrangements agreed in the original Brexit deal in 2019 undermine Northern Ireland's place within the UK.

Checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK were introduced in order to allow trade to flow freely across the Irish border.

In February this year Prime Minister Rishi Sunak struck a deal with the EU to modify the trade rules.

The aim of the new deal, known as the Windsor Framework, was to reduce the frictions on trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

But the DUP has said the new agreement does not go far enough and it is demanding more changes before it considers a return to Stormont.