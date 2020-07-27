Donald Trump says he won't attend John Lewis' memorial services

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he will not be attending memorial services for civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis this week.

Lewis will lie in state at the Capitol as part of six days of funeral proceedings, and the public will be allowed to visit later Monday and Tuesday. Lewis died July 17 from pancreatic cancer at 80.

"No, I won't be going, no," Trump told reporters when asked if he would pay respects to Lewis Monday or Tuesday at the Capitol. Trump departed the White House for a trip to North Carolina Monday afternoon, where he'll visit a facility working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence are scheduled to pay their respects as Lewis lies in state Monday evening. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden will also visit the Capitol to honor Lewis Monday.

Lewis served in Congress for more than three decades and fought against segregation and discrimination against Black Americans during the Civil Rights Movement, an organizer of the March on Washington and a member of the original Freedom Riders.

Trump and Lewis shared a turbulent history.

In 2017, Trump lashed out at Lewis on Twitter, accusing him of being "all talk ... no action or results," after the congressman said he would skip Trump's inauguration. Lewis considered Trump an illegitimate president because of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis told NBC's "Meet the Press" a week before the inauguration in January 2017. "I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected and they have destroyed the candidacy of Hillary Clinton."

Lewis also refused to attend events where Trump would be present, including the dedication of a civil rights museum in Mississippi.

Q: "Do you plan on paying your respects to Congressman Lewis either today or tomorrow at the Capitol?"



President Trump: "No. I won't be going. No." pic.twitter.com/dRYg3uCxpi



— CSPAN (@cspan) July 27, 2020

Trump issued a two-sentence tweet honoring Lewis the day after his death and the White House lowered flags to half-staff.

"Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing," Trump tweeted as he returned from an outing to his golf course. "Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family."

During his presidency, Trump also stayed away from the 2018 memorial services of the late GOP Sen. John McCain, at the request of McCain's family. Trump had a longstanding feud with the Vietnam veteran and continued to criticize him after his death.

He also did not attend services for Rep. Elijah Cummings after his death last year; the two also clashed.

The president paid respects to former President George H. W. Bush when he lay in state in 2018. He also attended when evangelical preacher Rev. Billy Graham lay in honor at the Capitol that year.

The late Sen. Daniel Inouye was the only person to lie in state during former President Barack Obama's presidency. Biden delivered remarks at the Capitol and both he and Obama spoke at his funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in 2012.

