Donald Trump sees resurgence in Republican support – he remains party's 2024 favourite

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Allen
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald Trump&#xa0; - Carolyn Kaster/AP
Donald Trump - Carolyn Kaster/AP

Donald Trump is seeing a resurgence in support among Republican voters as senior figures in the party offered him an olive branch and urged him to join the fight to win back control of the US Senate next year.

A poll showed 59 per cent of Republicans want Mr Trump to play a major role in the party in the future.

That was an 18-point jump since a similar Politico/Morning Consult poll taken the day after the US Capitol riot on Jan 6.

Mr Trump's approval rating among Republicans has gone back up to 81 per cent, having slipped to 74 per cent three weeks ago.

It came as a Democrat congressman sued Mr Trump in a civilian court, seeking damages over the riot.

The case was brought by Bennie Thompson, who chairs the homeland security committee, against Mr Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

It was brought under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which prohibits violence intended to stop Congress doing its constitutional duty.

Joe Biden supported the right to "take steps through the judicial process," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump responded: "He has been acquitted in the Democrats' latest impeachment witch hunt and the facts are irrefutable."

The prosecution case at the impeachment trial, which was widely regarded as highly professional and effective, appeared not to have impacted Mr Trump's standing with Republican voters.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, repeated criticisms he made of Mr Trump in the wake of the trial.

He told the Wall Street Journal that Mr Trump's actions were "unconscionable" and he "bears moral responsibility" after "shouting unhinged falsehoods into the world’s largest megaphone".

But Mr McConnell also said Mr Trump could play a "constructive" role in winning back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

Mr Trump has indicated he will support candidates in Republican primary races who back his agenda.

Mr McConnell said: "I don’t rule out the prospect that he [Mr Trump] may well be supporting good candidates.

"I’m not assuming that, to the extent the former president wants to continue to be involved, he won’t be a constructive part of the process."

He added: "I personally don’t care what kind of Republican they [the candidates] are, what kind of lane they consider themselves in. What I care about is electability."

His decision to speak to the Wall Street Journal was also seen as a move to reassure wealthy donors that the party was not headed for a split between pro- and anti-Trump factions.

Mr Trump's acquittal means he is free to run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll found, if that contest was held today, Mr Trump would win 53 per cent of the vote, making him a huge favourite.

Mike Pence was on 12 per cent and everyone else in low single digits.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather along Southern Blvd near Trump&#39;s Mar-a-Lago home on Feb 15, 2021 - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America&#xa0;
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather along Southern Blvd near Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Feb 15, 2021 - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America

Mr Biden was on Tuesday night due to travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a town hall event, his first face-to-face meeting with voters since his inauguration.

He was seeking to make the case for his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which Republicans have said is too expensive.

Meanwhile, Ron Johnson, a Republican senator from Wisconsin, said he did not think the Capitol riot seemed like "an armed insurrection" and blamed "agitators".

Mr Johnson said: “This will get me in trouble, but I don’t care, The group of people that supported Trump, the hundreds of thousands of people who attended those Trump rallies, those are the people that love this country. They never would have done what happened on Jan 6.

"That is a group of people that love freedom. That’s a group of people we need to unify and keep on our side."

A Republican congressman who voted to impeach Mr Trump was disowned by 11 members of his extended family.

In a letter they accused Adam Kinzinger of joining the "devil's army".

The relatives wrote: "Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and the Lord! You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!"

Latest Stories

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about its finances.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Ohio Election Tests The Left’s Strength In Establishment Stronghold

    Former state Sen. Nina Turner, top Cleveland Democrat Shontel Brown and other moderates are vying to succeed Rep. Marcia Fudge.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

    A store owner intervened in a robbery attempt outside their store by opening fire on the suspect in Oakland’s Chinatown. The store owner saw the suspect knocking down and attempting to steal a camera from a woman in her 30s at 9th and Franklin streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KTVU. The store owner intervened and after a struggle, fired four gunshots at the suspect.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • No plans for Biden to address a joint session of Congress this month, White House says

    There are no current plans for President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. Why it matters: Reporters pointed out that Biden said last month that his "first appearance before a joint session" would be held in February and would address his national coronavirus recovery plan. Psaki had said it "was never planned to be in February."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We don't have a date for a joint session at this point," Psaki said. She said there was no reason for the delay. "Obviously, it won't look like it has looked like in the past, that many of you have covered and I have attended, where you all sit on the floor of Congress and the president gives a speech, because of COVID."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Suspected Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars

    Suspected Israeli settlers vandalized several vehicles belonging to Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in broad daylight in an incident caught by security cameras. It appeared to be the latest in a series of so-called “price tag” attacks, in which hard-line Israeli nationalists attack Palestinians and vandalize their property in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement activity. Footage carried by Israeli public broadcaster Kan appeared to show around 10 people, all wearing hoods and masks, puncturing the tires and smashing the windows of parked cars near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh.

  • Suspected militia leaders plead not guilty to Central African Republic war crimes

    Two men accused of leading Christian-dominated militias in widespread attacks on Muslims in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Tuesday rejected all charges against them at the start of their trial at the International Criminal Court. Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona, a former African soccer executive whom prosecutors say was a senior leader of the so-called anti-Balaka militias in 2013 and 2014, and Alfred Yekatom, also known as "Rambo", pleaded not guilty to charges relating to attacks on Muslim civilians. The one-time sports minister has been charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, persecution and torture.

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson: Capitol riot "didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me"

    Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said in a local radio interview Monday that the Jan. 6 Capitol riots "didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me," despite the Justice Department charging at least 14 people with bringing deadly weapons onto Capitol grounds.Why it matters: Johnson, who voted to acquit former President Trump on the impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection, appeared to downplay the severity of the Jan. 6 attack, calling it "the most pitiful armed insurrection anybody could ever possibly imagine" in one interview.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt is unknown how many firearms were brought into the Capitol, but police recovered a dozen guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to an NBC News report. Five people were killed.What he's saying: "This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me," the Republican said in an interview on WISN-AM with conservative talk radio show host Jay Weber, after condemning the riots."I mean 'armed,' when you hear 'armed,' don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask," he continued."How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired? I’m only aware of one, and I’ll defend that law enforcement officer for taking that shot. It was a tragedy, OK? But I think there was only one."The big picture: Johnson, who is up for re-election in 2022, frequently defended Trump throughout his presidency and led a Senate investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The Wisconsin senator has not yet announced whether he will run again. Johnson promoted false claims of widespread election fraud and planned to object to the certification of Biden's victory in Arizona on Jan. 6, but decided to reverse course in the wake of the riot.In response to a request for comment, Johnson's office sent Axios the following quote from the radio interview: “We all condemn the breach and we mourn the loss of life. The videos we saw … were still reprehensible. The racial slurs, the attack on police officers, the injuries, the loss of life. Nobody condones it. We all condemn it.”The bottom line: Days after the Senate voted to acquit Trump for his alleged role for inciting a deadly event, lawmakers are picking sides in what's sure to evolve into a dueling GOP between pro-Trump allies and those seeking to distance themselves from the former president.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hamas court says women need guardian's approval to travel

    A Hamas-run Islamic court in the Gaza Strip has ruled that women require the permission of a male guardian to travel, further restricting movement in and out of the territory that has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the militant group seized power. The rollback in women's rights could spark a backlash in Gaza at a time when the Palestinians plan to hold elections later this year.

  • North Korean hackers tried to steal Pfizer vaccine know-how, lawmaker says

    South Korea's intelligence agency has said North Korea attempted to steal information on coronavirus vaccines and treatments by hacking Pfizer Inc, a lawmaker briefed by the agency said on Tuesday. Ha Tae-keung, an opposition member of the parliamentary intelligence panel, said the pharmaceutical giant was among those hacked in the bid to steal information on vaccines and treatments. "There were attempts to steal COVID vaccine and treatment technology during cyber attacks and Pfizer was hacked," he said.

  • Mideast tensions drive oil to 13-month highs

    Oil prices soared on Monday (February 15).Fears of heightened tensions in the Middle East prompted fresh buying, pushing prices to their highest in about 13 months.Brent crude was up as much as 1.6% in morning trade.While U.S. benchmark futures gained over 2%.Monday's rally follows last week's oil price gains of around 5%.Concerns are growing over the Middle East.On Sunday (February 14) the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone.State TV reports say it was fired toward the kingdom by the Iran-aligned Houthi group.Analysts say the tensions prompted the early spike in trading.Others say it was also driven by growing hopes that U.S. stimulus and easing of lockdowns will boost the economy and fuel demand.Oil prices have also been supported in recent weeks as supplies tighten.That's due largely to production cuts by the OPEC group of producer nations and its allies.

  • 'I was afraid of not making it through the night': Mass outages hit Texas amid arctic cold

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.

  • Man Follows, Racially Harasses NYC Photographer and 'No One Stepped in to Help'

    Ming, one half of the New York-based photographer duo The Bing Buzz, was walking in Astoria, Queens on Feb. 9 when she suddenly heard a boom, according to the pair's YouTube video posted on Feb. 11. After the second explosion, firefighters began evacuating people from the nearby buildings due to potentially high carbon monoxide levels. As Ming started to leave the area, a man approached her.

  • Biden rallies public to pressure Republicans on virus aid

    Leaving Donald Trump and his impeachment in the rearview mirror, Joe Biden is embarking on his first official trip as president to refocus Congress on coronavirus relief and to cement public support for his $1.9 trillion aid package. With his prime-time moment — a Tuesday evening CNN town hall in Milwaukee — the new president is attempting to build pressure on Republican lawmakers to get behind the massive relief package that White House officials say already has broad public support. “The vast majority of the American people like what they see in this package," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said as she previewed Biden's sales effort.

  • Lebanon Hezbollah chief denies accusations linking group to activist killing

    Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday dismissed accusations of any links between the group and the killing of researcher and activist Lokman Slim. Activist Lokman Slim was shot and found dead in his car in south Lebanon earlier in February, marking the first killing of a high-profile activist in years. He was a critic of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

  • North Korea ‘tried to steal’ Covid vaccine technology from Pfizer

    South Korea’s intelligence services first reported the attempted hack