Donald Trump sells pieces of suit worn during Georgia booking

Donald Trump is selling pieces of the suit he wore for his August mugshot taken in a Fulton County, Georgia, jailhouse.

For $4,653, supporters get a small bit of fabric from the garments along with 47 NFT digital trading cards featuring the 77-year-old politician, plus the opportunity to dine with him at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to the GetTrumpCards promotional website.

Trump debuted his “Mugshot Edition” of cards on Tuesday. They feature renderings of the former president as a cyborg, a cowboy and a superhero carrying swords and a shield. The cards sell for $99 each.

The offer to purchase Trump’s latest series of trading cards before it’s too late was extended on his Truth Social media platform.

“It was a great suit, believe me a really good suit,” he boasted, promising to autograph “some of” the items sold.

Trump was wearing the blue suit while being booked on 13 felony charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election he falsely claims he won. He insists he did nothing wrong.

The suit is set to be chopped into 2,024 pieces, likely a reference to the 2024 election that many polls indicate Trump would win if it were held today. A Reuters survey published Tuesday shows him leading President Biden by 2% in a rematch between the 2020 candidates. That survey indicated the inclusion of third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., might widen Trump’s lead. Past polls suggested otherwise.

Trump fans wanting to take advantage of his latest promo also have the opportunity to upgrade to a VIP package that includes 100 digital trading cards, a piece of the red tie he wore for his Peach State mugshot and an invite to a Mar-a-Lago gala.

“Verified Bonus Gala Dinner recipients are each responsible for all transportation, tax, license, title fees and insurance for transportation and other related, applicable expenses arising from the Bonus Gala Dinner,” the contest rules stipulate.

_____