Trump sends condolences to families of US service members killed in Afghanistan as Biden remains silent

Former President Donald Trump expressed his condolences after Thursday's twin bombings at the airport in Kabul that killed 12 U.S. service members.

"Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and brave Service Members whose duty to the U.S.A. meant so much to them," Trump wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack."

12 US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN TWIN EXPLOSIONS OUTSIDE KABUL AIRPORT

"This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand," he continued.

This comes as Trump has repeatedly critiqued the Biden administration's handling of the Afghanistan evacuation.

"Joe Biden was going on vacation as Afghanistan was going to hell," Trump said at a rally earlier in August, referencing Biden's trip to the presidential retreat of Camp David. "This is what you get when you have weakness in the White House. You can't have weakness in the White House. They have to respect your president."

Fifteen additional service members were wounded in the bombings Thursday, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said during a Pentagon press briefing.

