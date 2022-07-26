Donald Trump is set to give a policy address Tuesday. It'll include more claims of a stolen election

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump returns to the nation's capital Tuesday to deliver a "policy speech" to an organization developing a "policy agenda" for the next Republican president – someone that many delegates to the group's conference clearly want to be Trump himself.

The America First Policy Institute – created, financed, and led by Trump supporters and former administration officials – unveiled an agenda at the conference that looks very familiar, including fewer government regulations, more trade protection, and completing the border wall with Mexico.

"Power in America must be returned to Americans. That was the secret of the Trump administration,” said Brooke Rollins, president and CEO of AFPI, and also a former director of Trump's White House Domestic Policy Council

Making his first trip back to Washington, D.C., since leaving office on Jan. 20, 2021, Trump will cap a two-day conference on an agenda that also includes increased oil production, opposition to abortion, support for law enforcement, and, above all, attacks on President Joe Biden and his administration.

Trump, Pence and 2024

Trump delivers his address at a time when he is considering another presidential campaign in 2024 in the face of several investigations into his conduct before, during, and after the insurrection of Jan. 6. 2021.

Whether Trump sticks to policy remains to be seen.

In a series of political rallies across the country, Trump has tended to spend most of his time attacking Biden, promoting his administration's record, and continuing to make unfounded claims of voter fraud in his 2020 loss to Biden.

Some Republicans said Trump's focus on the last election is counter-productive for future Republican candidates, including him.

That group includes former Trump vice president Mike Pence, who is contemplating a 2024 presidential campaign as well and is also scheduled to speak in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Pence speaks Tuesday to the Young America's Foundation, a conservative outreach organization, just hours before Trump's address to the AFPI. (Pence was supposed to speak Monday at the Heritage Foundation in D.C., but that was canceled because of weather and flight delays.)

Trump and Pence also traveled to Arizona on Friday to campaign for competing Republican gubernatorial candidates. During that day, Pence gibed Trump for his continuing complaints about the 2020 election.

"If the Republican Party allows itself to become consumed by yesterday’s grievances, we will lose," Pence tweeted.

Trump and AFPI

The America First Policy Institute has not endorsed Trump – it is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization, and is forbidden to do so – but the delegates frequently cheered and applauded the many mentions of his name on the conference's first day Monday.

Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally Friday in Prescott, Arizona.

Some Republicans have described the AFPI as a Trump government in waiting. William Kristol, a conservative critic of the ex-president, said the group "seems to aim at providing a quasi-intellectual veneer for Trump."

AFPI officials and delegates to its conference rejected the notion that they belong to Trump. They said they are promoting an agenda that any candidate can use.

"The policies are there for whomever," said Marc Lotter, chief communications officer for AFPI. "We're putting it out there for anyone."

The first day of the AFPI was devoted to panels on such Trumpian issues as energy production, "safe and secure communities," foreign policy, and battling the "Washington Swamp."

On Tuesday, hours before Trump's speech, the policy institute will devote a panel to the former president's favorite topic: "Make it Easy to Vote and Hard to Cheat."

No Jan. 6 Talk

Subjects that have not surfaced, and probably won't: The attack on the Capitol Jan 6, 2021, and the various investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the election. A grand jury in Atlanta and the Department of Justice are reportedly investigating different aspects of Jan. 6.

One AFPI speaker, former House Speaker and frequent Trump adviser Newt Gingrich briefly referred to Jan. 6 in his speech, but only to attack the special congressional committee investigating Trump's role in the insurrection. He called it a "Stalinist show trial disguised as a congressional hearing."

Hogan Gidley, a former spokesman for the Trump White House, said the America First Policy Institute is dedicated to finding "policy prescriptions" that can defeat Biden and the Democrats down the line.

Gidley, who is director of the Center for Election Integrity with AFPI, said he didn't know if Trump plans to run again, but was full of praise for the ex-president and his record in office.

"Donald Trump made it happen once," Gidley said. "I'm supremely confident Donald Trump can make it happen again."

