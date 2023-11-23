Donald Trump Shares 'Happy Thanksgiving' Message With Unhinged Twist

A Donald Trump screed on Thanksgiving has become astraditionalaseating turkey.

Early Thursday, the former president — as has become his custom in recent years — used a post on his Truth Social platform to wish “Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including…”

The four-times-indicted Republican 2024 front-runner then wished well to ranted about New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has brought a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and his business, Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case and its ongoing trial, and President Joe Biden.

Oh, and “all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY.”

Trump ended with an upbeat message for his supporters, though.

“Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! he concluded the post.

