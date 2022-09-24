Donald Trump shares Truth Social photo proclaiming him as second only to Jesus

Former President Donald Trump, left, speakING in North Carolina and an oil painting of Jesus, right, by Paris Bordone. Getty Images

Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post comparing him to Jesus Christ.

The post said the former president is "second greatest" only to Jesus.

Trump's supporters, and even Trump himself, have made similar comparisons before.

Former President Donald Trump shared a post on his Truth Social account on Friday, declaring him as "second" only to Jesus.

The post by Truth Social user @austinnegrete said: "Jesus is the Greatest. President @realDonaldTrump is the second greatest."

It accompanied an image of a painting of Jesus by artist Dan Wilson.

Trump "ReTruthed," or reposted, the Jesus comparison to his 4.1 million Truth Social followers.

It isn't the first time that the former president's supporters have compared him to Jesus.

In 2019, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk claimed Jesus was treated more fairly before his crucifixion than Trump was treated throughout his first impeachment.

"When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers," said Loudermilk during a debate on the House floor, per TIME magazine. "During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this President in this process."

In the same year, The Washington Post reported that white, conservative evangelicals who approved of Trump's performance as president promoted the idea that he was heaven-sent.

Local religious leaders pray alongside President Donald Trump during an "Evangelicals for Trump" rally in Miami, FL on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Photo by Scott McIntyre/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump has made these grand proclamations himself. In August 2019, Trump told reporters in reference to trade with China: "I am the chosen one." He also shared tweets describing him as the "King of Israel" and "the second coming of God."

And in October 2020, per the Independent, he claimed to have had a conversation where somebody told him he was the most famous person in the world. Trump told his supporters in North Carolina that Jesus Christ was actually more famous than him.

Insider contacted Trump's post-presidency office for comment on Saturday morning but did not immediately receive a response.

