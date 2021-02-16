Donald Trump Shows Nixon’s Pardon Was What America Needed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Philip Elliott
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Then President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021.
Then President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021.

Then President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. Credit - Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday.

At this point in most new administrations, all eyes are on the White House. A new team is rolling into Washington, eager to put its mark on politics and eager to get going on campaign trail promises to undo what came before. Presidential appointments, the first address to Congress, the big-ticket projects like health care or education — these typically give newspaper editors their Page One stories for weeks and capture the public’s attention.

As Joe Biden gets ready to hit the one-month mark of his presidency on Saturday, his early moves are not consuming all of the political oxygen in Washington. Congress’ failed attempt to ban former President Donald Trump from ever returning to power came up short over the long weekend, even as it was abundantly clear that Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has zero interest in bringing him back to power. Conservative media has been overrun both by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s latest scandal and an emerging denialism that the failed insurrection at the heart of Trump’s second impeachment even happened.

Yes, you read that correctly: Jan. 6 denialism is becoming a thing. Laura Ingraham devoted a five-minute segment last night on her Fox News show to float the theory that the Jan. 6 attacks didn’t happen as we believe them to have, the Democrats manufactured evidence of it and that Nancy Pelosi needs to answer for the chaos that really was just a hoax.

“She clearly doesn’t want to answer what happened and what her roles and responsibilities — or her staff — were that day,” posited Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican and a close ally to Trump, in an appearance on Ingraham’s show. He and other conservative lawmakers are trying to turn the failed insurrection into Pelosi’s problem and not a violent assault on Congress egged on by Trump.

Biden was never going to get a sympathetic nod from the likes of Nunes or Ingraham, but it’s what this incipient fiction says about what’s happening outside the Beltway and television studios that matters. A lot of Americans are still watching Trump, and they’re willing to consider this denialism, or some version of it. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican whose seat is on the ballot in 2022, told a conservative radio host yesterday that he was aware of only one shot fired on Jan. 6 and disputed the label of the mob being “armed.”

This may end up being the new normal. Trump’s second acquittal at the hands of the Senate kept him in the headlines. The emerging investigation of Trump’s and allies’ calls to Georgia election officials are going to keep him there. A 9/11-style commission on the Jan. 6 attacks will sustain his relevance. Even the removal of traffic barricades at his former penthouse at Trump Tower merits note in the national media.

It makes it easier to see why President Gerald Ford made the unpopular move to pardon Richard Nixon back in 1974. To get the country to move on past a deposed leader, the country actually has to turn away from him. Ford got this — and his fellow Republicans paid a huge political price for it in the midterms, losing 43 House seats and three Senate positions as reform-minded candidates ran for office crusading against Nixon. The class of so-called Watergate Babies prevailed at the ballot boxes, but America was able to move the debate over Nixon to a back burner and off every front page.

There’s no real suggestion that Biden has any plans to pardon Trump at this point, but it’s sure a tempting thought to give Biden the runway for takeoff that he needs. This should be Biden’s moment: the country is united around the prospect of a pandemic relief package and Biden’s job approval ratings are roughly in line with his modern predecessors at this point in the first term. (Except for Trump, of course, who ran about 10 points behind his peers.)

A popular new President should not be struggling to claim dominance of the national conversation. But as long as Trump is in the mix, the 45th President will suck up the airwaves. Even while banned from Twitter and Facebook, an unusually quiet Trump can still dominate an agenda, something he understood for years as he toyed with running and eventually did.

As a politician, Biden doesn’t care much about press cycles or publicity. He has done just one TV interview as President, the Super Bowl-pegged edition of CBS News’ 60 Minutes. He will have a second tonight on CNN, a town hall in Milwaukee.

But if you’ve got big dreams like he does — and a finite amount of time to make good on campaign promises — then it’s not helpful to have Trump stealing the spotlight. That’s why it’s awfully tempting to see him make Mar a Lago the new La Casa Pacifica.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the daily D.C. Brief newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell was "physically abused" by a correctional officer during a routine search in prison, her lawyer claimed on Tuesday. Maxwell, the former partner of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was then threatened with retaliation after saying she would report the incident, the attorney added. Bobbi Sternheim made the allegation in a letter to New York judge Alison Nathan complaining about Maxwell’s conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," Ms Sternheim wrote. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer added in the letter. Maxwell’s lawyers have repeatedly complained about their client’s jail conditions in the hope of getting her released on bail. Ms Nathan most recently denied bail in December, deeming Maxwell a flight risk. Her attorneys say she is subjected to excessive surveillance, including a flashlight pointed at her cell every 15 minutes from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am. Maxwell is accused of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is due to go on trial this summer although it may be delayed due to the pandemic. Prosecutors also accuse the British socialite of lying in testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell, 59, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 to 1997.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • Ohio Election Tests The Left’s Strength In Establishment Stronghold

    Former state Sen. Nina Turner, top Cleveland Democrat Shontel Brown and other moderates are vying to succeed Rep. Marcia Fudge.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Case dropped after woman in racist run-in gets therapy

    Amy Cooper, the white woman arrested last spring for calling 911 on a Black bird-watcher in New York’s Central Park, had her criminal case thrown out Tuesday after completing a diversionary counseling program that prosecutors said was meant to educate her on the harm of her actions.

  • 2 plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial

    Two former Hong Kong lawmakers pleaded guilty to illegal assembly charges Tuesday, as a trial opened for them and seven other prominent democracy activists in what is seen as a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The activists are charged with organizing and participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019. The two who pleaded guilty were Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, both former members of the Hong Kong legislature.

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'I was afraid of not making it through the night': Mass outages hit Texas amid arctic cold

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.

  • Prosecutors seek fine for Russian opposition leader Navalny

    Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a Moscow court to fine jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of defaming a World War II veteran, maintaining pressure on the top Kremlin foe. Navalny rejects the accusations of slandering the veteran who was featured in a video last year promoting constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • Donald Trump declares war on Republican senate minority leader Mitch McConnell

    Donald Trump declared war on Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell and threatened to fight to unseat other critics within his party unless they backed his "America First agenda" on Monday night. It comes after Mr McConnell, the most senior Republican senator, wrote a scathing op-ed in which he said the former president "bears moral responsibility" for the attack on the US Capitol. In a 600-word statement, Mr Trump called the Kentucky senator a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” who will "never do what needs to be done" to win. The former president, 74, warned Republican senators they would not "win again" if they stuck with Mr McConnell. "Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First," Mr Trump said.

  • Eyeing a potential comeback, David Perdue files paperwork to run in 2022 Georgia Senate race

    Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) is considering running against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) in 2022, filing campaign paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Monday night. In January's runoff elections, Perdue lost his seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), while Warnock defeated former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), the appointed replacement for Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), who resigned in late 2019 due to health issues. Warnock is finishing out the rest of Isakson's term, and will be able to run for a full six-year term in 2022. A senior adviser told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday that Perdue is "leaning heavily toward" challenging Warnock. He will make a decision by March 1, the adviser said, and will announce in April. Warnock, the senior pastor at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, solidly defeated Loeffler by 93,000 votes. Loeffler and former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) are mulling entering the 2022 race, the Journal-Constitution reports, but they won't make any decisions until they know what Perdue is planning. Other Republicans considering a run include Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Randy Evans. More stories from theweek.comMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault TrumpThis 'tip war' has raised more than $34,000 for Cincinnati restaurant workers7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • Missing man found dead in his CA home, but investigator doesn’t know how he got there

    He had been missing for more than a month.

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • Suspected Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian cars

    Suspected Israeli settlers vandalized several vehicles belonging to Palestinian workers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in broad daylight in an incident caught by security cameras. It appeared to be the latest in a series of so-called “price tag” attacks, in which hard-line Israeli nationalists attack Palestinians and vandalize their property in response to Palestinian militant attacks or perceived efforts by Israeli authorities to limit settlement activity. Footage carried by Israeli public broadcaster Kan appeared to show around 10 people, all wearing hoods and masks, puncturing the tires and smashing the windows of parked cars near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh.