Donald Trump signals at Iowa rally that he intends to run in 2024, teases that his campaign slogan will be 'Make America Great Again, Again'

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.

He gave the clearest signal yet that he intends to run in 2024, teasing a new political slogan.

Trump told his supporters that the slogan would be "Make America Great Again, Again."

Former President Donald Trump visited Iowa on Saturday for a campaign-style rally at Iowa State Fairgrounds in the capital Des Moines.

Speaking to an audience of thousands, the former president gave perhaps his clearest signal yet that he intends to run in 2024.

Despite not having officially announced his candidacy yet, Trump teased a future campaign's potential political slogan.

"Make America Great Again, Again," he told the crowd. "Because we already did it."

This refers to the former president's 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," which is often seen on the iconic red hats of his supporters.

The new slogan, he said, is different from his 2020 slogan, "Keep America Great," because "America's not great now."

While Trump has heavily alluded to a 2024 presidential run, he is yet to formally declare his candidacy.

C-SPAN has faced backlash for covering the Iowa rally as "campaign 2024" despite the former president not announcing his run, Newsweek reported,

