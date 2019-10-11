Donald Trump slams Joe Biden during Minneapolis rally speech retooled for impeachment

MINNEAPOLIS – Breaking out a new stump speech amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry into his interactions with Ukraine, President Donald Trump on Thursday delivered an extended attack on rival Joe Biden while largely ignoring the rest of the Democratic field.

Frequently raising unsubstantiated claims, Trump mostly bypassed his standard lines touting the economy and his get-tough stance on immigration in favor of offering supporters a series of broadsides against the former vice president, hometown Rep. Ilhan Omar and congressional Democrats probing his White House.

Trump's retooled remarks in a state he lost narrowly to Hillary Clinton in 2016 came as he is facing a widening impeachment inquiry into whether he pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Biden by withholding foreign aid. Trump, who has denied doing so, has sought to shift attention to Biden and his son, Hunter.

"He was never considered a good senator," Trump said of Biden. "He was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass."

The Trump campaign has tried for days to focus voters' attention on Hunter Biden, who had business dealings in Ukraine and China. Trump, without offering evidence, said that Hunter Biden was hired by companies in other countries because of his last name, and his father's position as vice president, rather than his business acumen.

"Whatever happened to Hunter? Where the hell is he?" Trump said, as current Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence watched from just off stage.

The line was clearly a point officials close to Trump wanted to emphasize. Midway through his remarks, Trump's campaign began selling t-shirts emblazoned with the words "Where's Hunter?"

Trump's attacks on Biden came during an unusually long address – running over an hour and a half – in which he also blasted the city's mayor for forbidding police officers to wear uniforms to his rally and touted efforts to reduce the number of refugees resettled in U.S. cities.

Before Trump took the stage, the crowd chanted "lock him up," reprising a taunt his supporters often used against Clinton in 2016 but aiming it at Biden.

Joe Biden, who called for Trump's impeachment earlier in the week, accused the president of "shooting holes in the Constitution."

"Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts," Biden said Wednesday. "His lying is matched only by his manifest incompetence as president."

Andrew Bates, rapid response director for Biden's campaign, tweeted that Trump's "presidency’s spiraling after he was caught trying to force a foreign country to lie about the candidate who terrifies him, and apparently this is all he’s got left."

Biden’s lead in national polling has slipped amid the back-and-forth with Trump as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has steadily increased her support.

The president also renewed his attacks on Omar, D-Minn., who represents much of Minneapolis. At one point, the president described Omar as a "American-hating socialist.”

Trump has previously claimed that Biden strong-armed the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor in order to thwart an investigation into a company tied to Hunter Biden. But an anti-corruption advocate in Ukraine and others have countered that the official was ousted because he wasn't pursuing corruption aggressively enough.

