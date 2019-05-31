Donald Trump to slap 5pc tariffs on Mexican imports as part of migrants crackdown

Donald Trump is slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the border - Getty Images North America

Donald Trump has announced a new 5 per cent tariff on all imported goods from Mexico unless the country's leaders do more to stop illegal migrants entering America.

The US president said the tariff will begin within days and increase every month, hitting 25 per cent by October, unless Mexico takes action to “dramatically” reduce illegal migration.

Mr Trump said he would use powers granted to him through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to implement the move, bypassing Congress.

“Mexico cannot allow hundreds of thousands of people to pour over its land and into our country - violating the sovereign territory of the United States,” Mr Trump said.

“If Mexico does not take decisive measures, it will come at a significant price.”

....at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

The announcement triggered fears that the price of goods such as cars, food and beer in America could rise given US importers are the ones who will pay the tariff.

It also raised questions about the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement [Nafta], agreed between America, Canada and Mexico last November but yet to become law. White House officials countered the first concern by saying the US economy was already being hit by the “crisis” at the southern border. They dismissed the latter by saying the new tariff was separate to the renegotiated deal.

The president's decision, abruptly announced in a tweet and subsequent statement, was a direct challenge to the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and appeared to take the Mexican government by surprise.

"I express to you that I don't want confrontation," Mr Lopez Obrador wrote in a letter to Mr Trump. "I propose deepening our dialogue, to look for other alternatives to the migration problem."

He said "social problems are not solved with duties or coercive measures," and alluded to the United States' history as a nation of immigrants: "The Statue of Liberty is not an empty symbol."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Credit: AFP More

Mr Lopez Obrador wrote that Mexico is doing its part to avoid migration through its territory as much as possible, without violating human rights.

The Mexican leader also urged Mr Trump to "please, remember that I do not lack valor, that I am not a coward nor timorous but rather act according to principles."

The announcement rattled investors who feared that worsening trade frictions could hurt the global economy. The Mexican peso, U.S. stock index futures and Asian stock markets tumbled on the news, including the shares of Japanese automakers who ship cars from Mexico to the United States.

"We're in a good moment building a good relationship (with the United States) and this comes like a cold shower," said Mexico's deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade.

Mr Seade said it would be disastrous if Mr Trump goes through with his threat to impose the tariffs. Calling the move "extreme," Mr Seade said a normal response would be for Mexico to "mirror" the US tariffs but that would lead to a trade war.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman, criticised Mr Trump's move, saying: "Trade policy and border security are separate issues."