Donald Trump and the smarter sister who holds the key to the family secrets

“How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless child!” cried King Lear. But what about a thankless niece?

That’s what President Trump must be asking himself after Mary Trump makes some explosive allegations about Uncle Donald in her new memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

With a title like that, no wonder the President’s family tried to stop it from being published. But they have failed, so far – and now it’s due to come out next week, subject to further legal attempts to gag it.

In the book, 55-year-old Mary alleges her uncle suffered “child abuse” at the hands of his father, Fred Trump Senior; that “love meant nothing” to his the man who built up the huge family fortune and bailed out his son when he almost went bankrupt. Mary is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, the President’s older brother, who should have been the heir to the Trump empire, but died in 1981, aged 42, from the effects of alcoholism.

Mary – who, until now, has avoided the public eye and has not spoken publicly about her family in decades – further alleges that, when Donald Trump’s mother fell ill when he was only two, he was left with “total dependence on a caregiver [Fred Sr], who also caused him terror”.

For the notoriously thin-skinned President, these allegations will give him major palpitations. The father he revered is now – according to allegations made by his niece who wasn’t born at the time in question – responsible for turning Trump into a narcissist with “antisocial personality disorder, which in its most severe form is generally considered sociopathy”.

In the allegation that will annoy Trump the most, his niece also claims he paid a friend to take his exams to get into the respected Wharton School of Business in the mid-1960s, of which Trump is keen of boasting about being an alumnus. Sarah Matthews, deputy White House Press Secretary, has since called the suggestion “absurd” and “completely false”.

Mary also claims that, when she was 29, her uncle creepily cried “Holy s---, Mary, you’re stacked!” when he saw her wearing a swimsuit at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida outpost.

If the book is to be believed, there’s no love lost either between Donald and his oldest sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, 83, a retired federal judge. She is said to have mocked his presidential run, dubbing him “a clown”.

When Mary asked her aunt whether anyone could believe Trump was a self-made man, Maryanne allegedly said: “Well, he has had five bankruptcies…”

Maryanne, a Catholic convert, was, it is claimed, particularly angered by Trump being endorsed by leading Christians. “What the f--- is wrong with them?” she allegedly said. “The only time Donald went to church is when the cameras were there. It’s mind-boggling. He has no principles. None!”

She was also said to be incensed by Donald using the death of his brother, Fred, to talk with assumed authority about America’s opioid crisis. Maryanne allegedly said: “He’s using your father’s memory for political purposes, and that’s a sin, especially since Freddy should’ve been the star of the family.”

Whatever the truth of Mary Trump’s allegations, there’s no denying that Maryanne Trump Barry is an extremely sharp cookie. Born in 1937, she is nine years older than the President and is the oldest of the five children of Fred Trump Sr and Mary Anne Trump – the Hebrides-born matriarch after whom she is named.