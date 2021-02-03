Donald Trump’s son Eric attacks ‘pathetic’ Scottish parliament debate on golf resort financing

Donald Trump golfs at Trump National Golf Club on 22 November in Sterling, Virginia (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s son Eric has lashed out at Scottish politicians over plans for a parliamentary debate on whether the financing behind the family golf resorts should be investigated.

MSPs will vote on a motion calling for a court order to probe the ex-president’s business holdings in Scotland, amid growing concerns about deals done to set up the Trump Organisation’s golf courses.

Mr Trump’s son said those leading the push for Wednesday’s vote were “pathetic” – and warned Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon that investors could be put off from doing business in the country.

The debate has been called by the Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, who said it was time to shed some light on the “shadowy” business dealings of the Trump Organisation.

It is aimed at pressuring the Scottish government to seek an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) – a legal mechanism aimed at forcing those suspected of financial corruption to explain the source of their wealth.

Eric Trump suggested the campaign for an investigation had been driven by the Scottish Greens’ personal animosity towards the family.

“Patrick Harvie is nothing more than a national embarrassment with his pathetic antics that only serve himself and his political agenda,” he said.

“If Harvie and the rest of the Scottish government continue to treat overseas investors like this, it will deter future investors from conducting business in Scotland, ultimately crushing their economy, tourism and hospitality industries.”

Mr Trump Jr, an executive vice president at the Trump Organisation, also claimed Scotland’s politicians should be focused on “saving lives and reopening businesses in Scotland, rather than pursuing “personal agendas”.

👩‍⚖️ Join us and call for the Scottish Government to investigate Trump now!



⛳️ https://t.co/4Rj1odfThD #InvestigateTrump pic.twitter.com/wcsN5ZkmUj — Scottish Greens (@scotgp) February 1, 2021

Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Mr Harvie claimed there were “evidenced concerns” surrounding the Trump Organisation’s purchase of the Turnberry golf course in Ayrshire, and the purchase of land for its course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.

Story continues

“The Scottish government has tried to avoid the question of investigating Donald Trump’s wealth for far too long,” the Green MSP told The Scotsman earlier this week.

“There are serious concerns about how he financed the cash purchases of his Scottish golf courses, but no investigation has ever taken place.”

Ms Sturgeon has previously claimed any decisions around applications for an UWO were the responsibility of the Lord Advocate – Scotland’s chief legal officer.

Last month the SNP leader said Mr Trump would not be welcome to visit the country to play golf during lockdown. “Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose,” said Ms Sturgeon.

Read More

Scottish parliament to vote on potential probe into Trump golf resorts