Donald Trump to speak at CPAC in first major public appearance since leaving office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Donald Trump is slated to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, which beginsnext week, marking his first major public appearance since he left the White House.

Trump’s speech will focus on the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. The former president will also take on President Joe Biden’s immigration policies during his speech, a source familiar with the plans told USA TODAY.

Trump is the first speaker listed on CPAC's website. Its profile of the former president describes him as the "very definition of the American success story, setting the standards of excellence in his business endeavors, and now, for the United States of America."

CPAC will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida, from Feb. 25-28. The conference, which is usually held in the Washington, D.C., area, was moved to Florida due to COVID-19.

A conference of conservative activists from across the country, CPAC has been a launching pad for many Republican presidential candidates. The former president is just one of a lengthy list of speakers that includes South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Rick Scott of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

The news of Trump speaking at CPAC comes just after the former president broke an uncharacteristic period of silence since leaving office, blasting Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a press release Tuesday.

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm … Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said. "He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our country."

Trump wouldn’t say whether he would run for president again when asked during an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday. But he did vow to "back primary rivals who espouse Making American Great Again and our police of America First" in his press release Tuesday, indicating that will remained involved in politics and the Republican Party.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and a primary organizer of CPAC, worked with the Trump campaign on its election protests in the wake of the loss to Joe Biden.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump to address CPAC in first major address since leaving DC

Recommended Stories

  • Trump seeks return to spotlight with address to conservative meeting

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will seek to return to the political spotlight in an address to a major meeting of conservatives, a source familiar with his plans said on Saturday, as the Republican plots his post-White House moves. Trump plans to speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 28, the last day of their meeting, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Trump's tumultuous four years in the White House ended shortly after he was impeached on a charge of inciting his supporters' deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers were gathering to certify Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election.

  • NBA roundup: Nuggets' Jamal Murray scores 50 with no FTs

    Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points Friday, despite attempting no free throws, as the visiting Denver Nuggets earned a 120-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Murray became the first NBA player ever to reach 50 points in a contest without getting to the foul line. Murray's point total eclipsed his previous regular-season career high of 48 points, set in the Nuggets' 115-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Nov. 5, 2018.

  • How 3 doctors invited to Super Bowl LV saved a woman's life on the flight home

    “It was the right people, in the right specialty, at the right time."

  • Marilyn Manson Abuse Accusations Being Investigated by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

    Marilyn Manson is being investigated by the Special Victims Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for domestic violence allegations against him. They are looking into incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in a rented loft in West Hollywood, ABC News confirmed. The names of the victims were…

  • ‘Schmigadoon!’ First Look: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Star in New Apple TV+ Musical Comedy Series

    Everything is normal until the singing starts.

  • Don’t Shy Away From the Roku Stock Rally — It’s Going Higher

    The uptrend in shares of streaming TV platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) refuses to stop. A year ago, this was a $100 stock. Today, the ROKU stock price clocks in above $450, with shares heading higher today after the company reported blockbuster fourth-quarter numbers. Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com That’s the good news for shareholders. But here’s the better news for folks who have yet to buy ROKU stock: This one is just going to keep on pushing higher. Roku is turning into the globally ubiquitous “cable box of streaming TV”. In essence, by 2030 — when everyone is watching all their media through streaming TV — most folks in the world will be accessing those services through the Roku operating system.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips That means this platform will one day have hundreds of millions of active accounts. Today, it has just 50 million active accounts. And the company is barely scratching the surface when it comes to monetizing those accounts, since the bulk of TV ad dollars ($160 billion, to be exact) are still sitting in the linear TV channel, just waiting to chase eyeballs into the streaming channel. I’m Revealing the Next Amazon Stock for FREE on Tuesday, Feb. 23 — Join Me Here! Big picture? Roku is still in the first inning of turning into the global cable box of streaming TV. Over the next several years, the company’s user base, revenues, profits, and stock price will all soar. Here’s a deeper look. Great Quarterly Numbers Roku’s fourth-quarter earnings report was great, as every import key performance metric accelerated in the last three months of 2020. The company added 5.2 million active accounts in the quarter — the most ever. The use base grew by nearly 40% year-over-year, on-par with previous quarter growth rates. Streaming hours rose 45% year-over-year, leading to average revenue per user growth of 24% — the company’s best ARPU growth rate since Covid-19 struck. Revenues rose 58% year-over-year — its third-best revenue growth rate as public company. Player gross margins expanded 310 basis points. Platform gross margins expanded 130 basis points. Opex dollars only rose 34% year-over-year, against the backdrop of nearly 60% revenue growth, leading to 14 points of EBITDA margin expansion. EBITDA dollars rose by 650% year-over-year. Yes. You read that right. 650% EBITDA growth. From head to toe, the earnings report was awesome. It broadly underscored that, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating the shift toward CTV, Roku is firing on all cylinders today. This momentum will persist for the foreseeable future. So will the uptrend in ROKU stock. All the Right Moves More important than the quarterly numbers, Roku is making all the right moves today to ensure that the company remains the best-in-class operating system in the streaming TV world. Roku got to where it is today — the most dominant streaming TV ecosystem in the world — by creating the industry’s most intuitive and user-friendly OS. The launch of Roku OS 9 only builds on this central value prop, with new features like a live TV channel guide that continue to make the Roku OS the best OS in the game. Meanwhile, Roku continues to leverage its best-in-class OS to grow its Roku TV business. Not surprisingly, because the ROKU OS is so good, that TV makers that are partnering with Roku to make Roku TVs are gaining market share. That’s a favorable dynamic, which means that more and more TV makers will partner with Rou going forward (they want to gain market share, too). Roku’s software innovations are also impressive. The in-house Roku Channel continues to acquire more content, which is driving higher engagement. In the quarter, the Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 63 million people, up more than 100% year-over-year. At the same time, the company’s new Roku Pay ecosystem (in which consumers can just enter payment info once and seamlessly subscribe-to/buy anything through Roku) is a step in the right direction toward improving functionality of the Roku OS. On the ad tech side, Roku’s rebranded OneView Ad Platform is getting better and better by the day, with more and more functionalities and capabilities related to targeted advertising. This is leading to increased spend through OneView. And, finally, Roku continues to expand internationally. In 2020, Roku TV was the top-selling smart TV OS in Canada. In Brazil, the company continues to make progress, while in Mexico, Roku increased the number of Roku TV brands from three to seven. Meanwhile, in the UK, the Roku Channel added Premier League games to its content suite. I’m Revealing the Next Amazon Stock for FREE on Tuesday, Feb. 23 — Join Me Here! These are all great developments. And they all broadly underscore one thing: ROKU stock is a winner. Bottom Line on ROKU Stock ROKU stock is one of the best long-term growth stocks in the market today. Over the next decade, it will head way, way higher. But it’s not the best growth stock to buy today. Instead, the best growth stock to buy today is a company that reminds me of a young Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Indeed, I think buying this stock today could be like buying AMZN stock back in 1997 — before it soared thousands of percent. Which stock am I talking about? Click here to find out. P.S. If you’ve been following my work, you know I’m extremely bullish on innovation. And right now, we have rarely seen such opportune moments throughout history to invest in innovation. While I have many stocks on my watch list that excite me, there’s one stock in particular that I’m absolutely giddy about. And I’ll be giving this stock pick away – for FREE – at my first-ever Exponential Growth Summit on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. EST. In anticipation of this event, I’ve included my free primer explaining exactly why I’m so excited about this stock – click here now to register and get your free report sent directly to your inbox. On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it. More From Hypergrowth Investing FuboTV Stock Is Heading to $200. Buy It Before It Goes Parabolic The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening 15 EV Stocks to Buy as GM Goes All-Electric The post Don’t Shy Away From the Roku Stock Rally — It’s Going Higher appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Orlando Magic

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Orlando Magic, 02/19/2021

  • Joey Lucchesi sees himself being in the Mets starting rotation

    Mets pitcher Joey Lucchesi talks about being traded for the first time in his career and meeting his new teammates. Lucchesi gives a tutorial on how to pronounce his name and says what he wants his role to be for the team this season.

  • What Aramis Garcia learned from 'Hall of Fame player' Buster Posey

    "Obviously, Im very thankful for my time with him.

  • America is back, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells BBC

    Anthony Blinken signals a sharp change of tack after the "America First" years under Donald Trump.

  • Biden and Trump news: Biden to speak with Trudeau in first foreign leader ‘meeting’ as he declares major disaster in Texas

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • ‘Shocked' family pay tribute to boy, 9, who died after being injured at home

    The boy, named locally as Alfie Scott, was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition but died later.

  • Democrats, voting rights advocates blast new Georgia election bill

    Republicans in the Georgia state House have introduced a 48-page omnibus bill that, if enacted, would make sweeping changes to the state's election processes. Republicans on the committee argued the bill, which tackles multiple areas of election law, would help restore faith in Georgia's elections, but Democrats and voting rights advocates blasted it as a "voter suppression bill" and questioned the motive behind the rush to bring it before the committee just hours after it was introduced. "It imposes restrictions on all of our forms of voting in Georgia ... but the brunt of the impact is felt mostly by our Black and brown voters."

  • DHEC reports 1,617 new COVID cases and 26 deaths as vaccinations continue to climb

    The total number of vaccine doses administered is more than 750,000.

  • Cold, lack of water overwhelm Texas hospitals more than COVID-19 did

    Texas doctor Natasha Kathuria has practiced medicine in 11 countries, worked through the 2014 "Snowmageddon" storm that ground Atlanta to a halt, and survived the past year's COVID-19 pandemic crush. But Kathuria and some other doctors in Texas are saying they have never seen a more harrowing week than this one. Record-setting cold weather has cut water and grid energy supplies to hospitals across a wide swath of Texas.

  • ESPN predicts the Texans will draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields

    The Houston Texans could draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields after trading Deshaun Watson to the Carolina Panthers, ESPN predicts.

  • Tuchel slams Hudson-Odoi after Chelsea sub hauled off in Saints draw

    Thomas Tuchel admitted he was "unhappy" with Callum Hudson-Odoi's attitude after dragging off the Chelsea winger soon after his introduction as a substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Southampton.

  • Report: Mr. Big won't return to HBO Max's 'Sex and the City' revival

    We couldn't help but wonder what happened to Carrie Bradshaw's love interest.

  • Michael Gove blamed for orchestrating No 10 aide's departure

    Michael Gove has been accused of orchestrating the removal of the Prime Minister's chief adviser on the Union in an attempt to retain his position at the heart of Government. Multiple Whitehall sources have told The Telegraph that Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, had masterminded Oliver Lewis’s dramatic departure from Downing Street on Friday after becoming concerned he was being sidelined by the Prime Minister. Mr Lewis, a close ally of Dominic Cummings, resigned from his job as head of Number 10’s Union Unit after just two weeks in the post, following a bitter power struggle with Mr Gove’s supporters that made his position “untenable”, sources claimed. It is alleged that Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister’s fiancee, and Henry Newman, another Downing Street adviser, accused Mr Lewis of briefing newspapers that Mr Gove’s influence was waning because had lost his responsibility for managing relations with the EU to Lord Frost. Both deny that claim, but it is understood that Mr Johnson did summon Mr Lewis on Thursday to rebuke him for speaking to journalists, something Mr Lewis denies. Mr Gove’s brief was reduced this week to Union issues and civil service reform after Lord Frost, the architect of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, was appointed as a Cabinet minister for EU matters. It came after Mr Lewis replaced Luke Graham, a Gove supporter and former Tory MP, as head of the Union Unit a fortnight ago. Sources said Mr Gove believed Mr Lewis was also trying to remove responsibility for the Government's Union strategy from his brief, weakening his role in government. “The people implementing the policy were moving from the Cabinet Office [Mr Gove’s department] to Number 10,” a source said. “You’ve got Henry Newman trying to wrest control back. Michael appeared to have his wings clipped a bit by Frost’s movement in, and he appeared to have his wings clipped again two weeks ago with Oliver taking over.” A different Whitehall source said Mr Gove had disagreed with the new Union strategy designed by Mr Lewis, and had used Mr Newman in Downing Street to block it by forcing his resignation. “If you have differing views from Henry Newman and others who are going into Number 10, who are of the same Union view as Michael Gove, you have then got a clash because for Oliver to do his job effectively, he would need to almost overrule Michael,” the source said.. “If you have got lots of Goveites running Number 10, that becomes more difficult.” Other sources painted the dispute as a battle between Mr Gove, Ms Symonds and Mr Newman in one camp, and supporters of Mr Cummings in another. “Some of the stuff about Carrie was totally unfair and felt quite sexist to me,” a Whitehall source said. Mr Newman is a close friend of the Prime Minister’s fiancee, and was appointed to Downing Street this week alongside Baroness Finn, Mr Gove’s former girlfriend and another friend of Ms Symonds. Mr Lewis is a close ally of Dominic Cummings, having worked with him at the Vote Leave campaign. Remaining officials who supported Mr Cummings in Government are now understood to be considering their position in expectation that they “could be next”, after Mr Lewis’s resignation and and the departure of Mr Cummings and Lee Cain, Mr Johnson’s former director of communications, who were forced out at the end of last year. A source close to Mr Gove strongly denied that he had any hand in Mr Lewis’s departure, insisting that he was “shocked” when he heard the news that the advisor had resigned and had not previously disagreed with him over Union policy. “That is categorically untrue. Michael has not done that at all,” the source said. “They were working well together.” A Downing Street source said: “Michael is an absolutely integral part of the Government and one of the PM’s most trusted ministers.” Asked whether Mr Gove had orchestrated the removal of Mr Lewis, the source replied: “I don’t recognise that description of the situation.” Allies of Ms Symonds said she does not attend Government meetings or receive internal Government emails, and pointed out that it is customary for a Prime Minister’s spouse to offer informal advice.

  • Michelle Wie hits back at Rudy Giuliani over crass story on Bannon podcast

    Wie criticized “highly inappropriate” story told by GiulianiFormer Trump attorney made comments on Bannon podcast Michelle Wie has hit back at objectifying comments by former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Photograph: Chris Carlson/AP Michelle Wie has hit back at Rudy Giuliani after the former personal attorney to Donald Trump shared a story about being able to see the golfer’s underwear while she putted during a charity fundraiser in 2014. Guiliani was appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Thursday for a discussion on Rush Limbaugh, the influential rightwing talk radio host who died earlier that day, when he asked if he could tell a story about a golf outing with Limbaugh and Wie. Rudy Giuliani and Rush Limbaugh look on as Michelle Wie plays during the Els for Autism Pro-am on 10 March 2014. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images As Giuliani recalled it, Limbaugh was complaining about the “paparazzi” that were trailing their foursome and blaming the former New York City mayor for their presence – only for Giuliani to point out they were there for Wie. “On the green is Michelle Wie and she is getting ready to putt,’’ Giuliani said. “Now Michelle Wie is gorgeous. She’s six feet. And she has a strange putting stance. She bends all the way over. And her panties show. And the press was going crazy. ... They were trying to take pictures of her panties. “I said ‘[Rush], it’s not me, it’s not you. It’s her panties.’” Giuliani ended the story by asking: “Is it OK to tell that joke?” “We already told it so, I don’t know,” Bannon responded. Wie offered a strong response via Twitter on Friday night, not referencing Giuliani by name, calling the story “highly inappropriate”. Definitely not the point, but keep wondering why Rudy called this a joke. What is the punchline? pic.twitter.com/VNKgoq92KS— Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) February 19, 2021 “What this person should have remembered from that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory,’’ she wrote. “I shudder thinking he was smiling to my face and complimenting my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day.’’ She added: “What should be discussed is the elite skill level that women play at, not what we wear or look like. My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the US Open that year), NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt!” pic.twitter.com/sSbeNFY6c0— Michelle Wie (@MichelleWieWest) February 20, 2021 The United States Golf Association replied to Wie with a supportive post on Twitter on Saturday. “Sexism has no place in golf or in life,” the USGA said. “We are always in your corner.’’ Wie, 31, is a five-time winner on the LPGA tour, including on Pinehurst No 2 at the 2014 US Women’s Open. She’s currently on maternity leave after giving birth to daughter Makenna Kamalei Yoona West in June. She first rose to fame after becoming the youngest player ever to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship aged 10. When she was 14, she recorded the lowest score ever by a woman competing on the PGA Tour with a 68 at the Sony Open.