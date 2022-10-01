Donald Trump Staffer Broke Air Con Unit With Hunter Biden Pics: Book

An outgoing Trump staffer broke an air conditioning unit by stuffing copies of photos of Hunter Biden, the son of then-incoming President Joe Biden, inside the vents, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book.

The bizarre act allegedly occurred in the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency as his aides prepared (or in some cases attempted to hinder) the transition to Joe Biden’s administration, Politico reported on Friday citing an advance copy of the upcoming “Confidence Man.”

The stunt happened as Trump himself continued to baselessly refute the results of the 2020 election. Hunter Biden was a frequent target of right-wing rage in the run-up to the vote.

An unnamed staffer working for John McEntee, Trump’s Director of the Presidential Personnel Office, was to blame for the picture incident, per Haberman. It’s not reported how much the unit cost to repair.

Aides in Bill Clinton’s administration reportedly caused thousands of dollars worth of damage when they left the White House ahead of George W. Bush’s presidency, including the mysterious case of the missing “W” on multiple computer keyboards.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...