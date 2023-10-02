Donald Trump Stares Down Judge During Civil Fraud Trial

Donald Trump was caught staring down Judge Arthur Engoron at his civil fraud case in New York. The judge has already ruled that Trump and his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, committed civil fraud. The trial is to determine six remaining claims in the lawsuit, including allegations of conspiracy, falsifying business records and insurance fraud and what the penalties might be. New York State Attorney General Letitia James wants Trump to pay $250 million. As Inside Edition's Les Trent reports, the outcome of the case could decide whether Trump retains control over his business empire. The Trumps all deny any wrongdoing and Donald Trump claims the case is a “sham.”

