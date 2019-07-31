Donald Trump stays silent as Democrats brand him a 'phony' and a 'liar' during debate

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump did something Tuesday night that he seldom does when under fire: He kept quiet.

The president said earlier that he planned to watch the Democratic presidential debate so he could size up the Democratic field. But if he did, he remained uncharacteristically silent.

For the entire debate, which ran more than 2½ hours, there were no presidential tweets, no snarky comeback lines, not a peep out of the commander in chief.

Even when Democrats slammed him on race and foreign policy and branded him as a “liar” and a “phony,” Trump did not return the fire.

Trump did not hold back when Democrats met for their first debate in late June. Roughly half an hour into that debate, Trump tweeted a snarky, one-word, all-caps review: "BORING!"

Trump may have kept his opinions to himself this time around, but others in Trump World did not.

Trump allies and campaign aides provided running commentary throughout the night, with targets ranging from Bernie Sanders to the party in general.

"Bernie wants us to become Canada ... 'Where "63,090 Canadian women may have died as a result of increased wait times,'" campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany tweeted at one point. "NO THANKS!"

After the debate, McEnany offered her own debate review. “Same radical Democrats,” she said in a statement. “Same big government socialist message. Same winner of tonight’s debate: President Donald Trump.”

During an immigration discussion, the Trump War Room account tweeted that "Obama's DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said that 2020 Democrats are pushing plans 'tantamount to declaring publicly that we have #OpenBorders. That is unworkable, unwise.'"

Donald Trump Jr. aimed one of his many tweets at Elizabeth Warren: "Hey Fauxcahontas Speaking of domestic terror, now do ANTIFA!!!"

Hey Fauxcahontas Speaking of domestic terror, now do ANTIFA!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2019

Republican Party officials offered their thoughts, and found all of the opposition candidates lacking.

"From a government takeover of health care to decriminalizing illegal immigration, Democrat candidates put their out-of-touch priorities on full display," said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

