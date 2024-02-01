Donald Trump’s ‘Steele dossier’ sex claims case dismissed by UK judge

Donald Trump’s bid to sue a British spy over “perverted” sex claims has been dismissed by a High Court judge, who said it stood no chance of reviving his reputation.

The former US president, 77, brought the data protection claim against a consultancy founded by Christopher Steele, who produced the infamous “Steele dossier” after leaving MI6.

Among its lurid allegations, leaked to the press in 2017, were that Mr Trump had been compromised by Russia’s FSB security service.

At a hearing in London last year, the court was told Mr Trump was seeking compensation for distress over memos claiming he took part in St Petersburg sex parties and had “golden showers” with Moscow prostitutes.

However, Mrs Justice Steyn dismissed the case on Thursday, saying it was “bound to fail” before it reached trial.

“In reality, the claimant is seeking court findings to vindicate his reputation in circumstances where he has not been able to formulate any viable remedy,” she said.

She added that Mr Trump had allowed several years to pass without attempting to “vindicate his reputation” in the UK, having been made aware of the dossier in January 2017.

Case brought to pursue ‘vendetta’

Lawyers for Mr Steele’s consultancy, Orbis, had asked for Mr Trump’s claim to be thrown out, arguing it was “brought for the purpose of harassing Orbis and Mr Steele and pursuing long-standing grievances”.

Counsel Antony White said Mr Trump had called for the former spy to be “extradited, tried, and thrown into jail”, labelling him a “lowlife” and “sleazebag” who produced “a total phoney con job”.

He added Mr Trump’s case had been brought to pursue a “vendetta”.

Mr Trump has long denied the claims in the dossier, which he alleges were part of a Democrat-led witch hunt to discredit him. Mr Steele, who ran MI6’s Russia desk between 2006 and 2009, was commissioned to put it together by Democratic Party consultants.

It is not the first time the dossier has been the subject of a court case. Three Russian oligarchs – Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan – attempted to sue Mr Steele for libel after they were named in the report.

However, Judge Anthony Epstein, sitting in the Washington DC superior court, threw out their case.

He ruled that the dossier was not knowingly inaccurate, and therefore protected by the First Amendment because he acted “in furtherance of the right of advocacy on issues of public interest”.