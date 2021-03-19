Is Donald Trump still president? On Republican websites across Florida, the answer is yes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joshua Solomon, Treasure Coast Newspapers
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

At least 10 local Republican Party websites across Florida continue to show Donald Trump as the current president of the United States, more than four months after he lost the election to Joe Biden.

GOP sites in counties as large as Miami-Dade and Hillsborough tout Trump as the president, based on a review of the sites in all 67 Florida counites. Most websites list no elected officials at all, but nearly half of those that do continue to include Trump.

Some local party officials claim that continuing to show Trump as president is an oversight, despite some sites having updated their list with newly elected down-ballot officials. Others, like Jay Kramer, chair of the Indian River County Republican Party, are unabashed in defending the action as very intentional.

More: See the list of Florida GOP websites that still show Trump as president

Photos: Protests erupt across the US following Election Day

"Trump hasn't conceded, and it's our opinion the election was stolen," Kramer, the former mayor of Vero Beach, told the USA TODAY Network-Florida. "It's important to make a statement and to make sure the statement stays relevant for the next 3½ years."

A screenshot from the Republican Party of Indian River County website taken on March 16, 2021, lists Donald J. Trump as the current president. Currently 10 Florida county Republican Party websites are showing Donald J. Trump as the current president.
A screenshot from the Republican Party of Indian River County website taken on March 16, 2021, lists Donald J. Trump as the current president. Currently 10 Florida county Republican Party websites are showing Donald J. Trump as the current president.

Indian River County's GOP website boldly displays Trump serving a second term, 2020-2024. Former Vice President Mike Pence is not shown serving a second term, an oversight, Kramer said.

Kramer was among at least 100 people from the area who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 for the rally to support Trump, which turned into an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Republican Party officials in Miami-Dade County did not return requests for comment on their website, which also continues to display Trump as president. The same site shows former Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez as a member of Congress from District 26, which he won in November.

A screenshot from the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County website taken on March 16, 2021, lists Donald J. Trump as the current president and Mike Pence as the current vice-president. Currently 10 Florida county Republican Party websites are showing Donald J. Trump as the current president.
A screenshot from the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County website taken on March 16, 2021, lists Donald J. Trump as the current president and Mike Pence as the current vice-president. Currently 10 Florida county Republican Party websites are showing Donald J. Trump as the current president.

The Hillsborough County GOP website lists Trump as the president, but also updated it to show Traci Koster its new state representative in District 64. The website is "under redesign" and is to be updated over "the new few weeks," Chair Jim Waurishuk said in an email.

Nassau County GOP's site is outdated, said former Chair Justin Taylor. After speaking with the USA TODAY Network, Taylor, who designed the site, said the party plans to update it.

The Manatee County GOP home page congratulates all the winners of the 2020 election, including Trump. However, the elected officials section of the website is accurate and does not show Trump, Chair Kathleen King pointed out. The homepage, she said, is intended to show winners in Manatee County.

A screenshot from the Republican Party of Manatee County website taken on March 16, 2021, lists Donald J. Trump as the current president and Mike Pence as the current vice-president. Currently 10 Florida county Republican Party websites are showing Donald J. Trump as the current president.
A screenshot from the Republican Party of Manatee County website taken on March 16, 2021, lists Donald J. Trump as the current president and Mike Pence as the current vice-president. Currently 10 Florida county Republican Party websites are showing Donald J. Trump as the current president.

In St. Lucie County, the site's elected officials section shows newly elected state representatives such as Dana Trabulsy and Kaylee Tuck, and it also shows Trump as the president. Chair Kenny Nail said that was unintentional, and more a website issue in showing what they wanted to communicate.

"We want to show that (Trump) won in St. Lucie County," Nail explained. After being contacted by the USA TODAY Network, he said party officials would address the error.

A screenshot from the Republican Party of St. Lucie County website taken on March 16, 2021, lists Donald J. Trump as the current president and Mike Pence as the current vice-president. Currently 10 Florida county Republican Party websites are showing Donald J. Trump as the current president.
A screenshot from the Republican Party of St. Lucie County website taken on March 16, 2021, lists Donald J. Trump as the current president and Mike Pence as the current vice-president. Currently 10 Florida county Republican Party websites are showing Donald J. Trump as the current president.

Some websites show Trump as president, but appear to have not been updated since the November election.

In Palm Beach County, the GOP website lists Trump as the president, but is not updated with new Republican state representatives.

Other county GOP websites that continue listing Trump as president include Flagler, Okaloosa, Walton and Osceola. In Okaloosa County, the Republicans' elected-officials page has not been updated since 2019.

The state Republican Party website does not list elected officials.

Joshua Solomon is a politics reporter covering the Treasure Coast. You can reach him at 772-692-8935 or joshua.solomon@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Some Florida GOP websites list Trump, not Biden, as president

Recommended Stories

  • Why would anyone vote against the Violence Against Women Act? The truth is complicated

    Deep cultural divisions over gender, sex and guns have always made domestic violence legislation a hard sell in Washington

  • If you wanted proof the Republican Party no longer represents women, here it is

    Just 29 of 201 voted to reinstate the Violence Against Women Act on the same day seven women were brutally gunned down in Georgia

  • White House 'Help is Here' stimulus tour puts heavy focus on battleground states

    The president appears intent on ensuring a smooth rollout of relief. And in key states, Joe Biden hopes to pitch Americans on the rest of his agenda.

  • Brawl breaks out at Florida after passengers refuse to wear masks

    Three women filmed punching each other and pulling each other’s hair

  • House Democrats tell Biden to fire Postal Service board to oust DeJoy

    Members ‘silent in the face of catastrophic and unacceptable failures’ during Trump’s ‘unsuccessful gambit to influence a presidential election’ with attacks on mail-in ballots, lawmakers write

  • Newsmax hires Trump adviser Jason Miller, Giuliani's son

    The conservative network Newsmax said Thursday it is hiring Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump as a contributor who will provide commentary on a variety of issues. Newsmax also says it is also hiring Andrew Giuliani, an ex-Trump aide and son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, for a similar contributor's role.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.

  • Should Facebook let Trump back on? A new poll shows a slim majority want to lift the ban

    A new poll of Yahoo Finance readers show a slight majority think Facebook should let former President Trump back on the social network.

  • Man allegedly stabs fast food manager after refusing to wear a mask

    Police in Texas are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a Jack in the Box manager after being asked to wear a face mask or leave the restaurant

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Secret Service stop armed man near Kamala Harris’ DC residence

    Guns and ammunition found in man’s car, reports say

  • Biden news: President has ‘no regrets’ saying Putin a killer, as White House admits ‘crisis on border’

    Follow for latest updates

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • European spies are alarmed after a scientist with top security clearance was caught working for China, sources say

    Estonia marine scientists Tarmo Kõuts was sentenced to three years in prison this week. He had spied for China since 2018, prosecutors said.

  • Soleil Moon Frye remembers the 'Punky Brewster' episode that 'traumatized so many'

    Soleil Moon Frye opened up about her favorite "Punky Brewster" episodes in an interview with TODAY.

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot, and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied to the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.

  • White House says Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

    U.S. President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor. "It's very windy outside," said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling.