Donald Trump is still running for president in 2024, despite online claim | Fact check

The claim: Donald Trump dropped out of the 2024 presidential race

An Aug. 29 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) claims former President Donald Trump made a surprising decision.

"DONALD TRUMP SUDDENLY CANCELLED 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RUN," reads the video's caption.

Our rating: False

There's no evidence Trump dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. His campaign is still active.

Trump is still running for president

There are no credible news reports that Trump has dropped out of the race. His campaign is still being promoted on his website, his Truth Social page and his campaign team's accounts on X, formerly Twitter.

The former president is also still listed as a presidential candidate on the regularly updated rosters published by The New York Times, CNN, NBC, CBS and USA TODAY.

The Facebook video, which was originally shared on YouTube, doesn't provide evidence that Trump dropped out of the presidential race. Instead, it mentions a possible "Trump vs. Biden" presidential race and rumors that the former president may drop out. The video then features clips of Trump speaking about environmental issues and energy.

USA TODAY has debunked numerous posts that pair false captions with videos of politicians or cable news programming, a type of misinformation known as "false framing."

Mike Caulfield, a research scientist at the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, previously told USA TODAY the posts are effective since users often scroll past the video with the sound off and don't realize the caption doesn't match the content of the video.

Fact check: Trump can run in 2024 even if charged in classified documents case

USA TODAY reached out to Trump's press team and the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The claim has also been debunked by Reuters.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yes, Donald Trump is still running for president | Fact check