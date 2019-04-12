Donald Trump 'strongly' considering releasing detained migrants in sanctuary cities despite outcry

Donald Trump participates in briefing at US Border Patrol Calexico Station in California - REUTERS

Donald Trump yesterday said he was still considering releasing detained migrants onto the streets of “sanctuary cities” despite 24 hours of outcry after the proposal was revealed.

The US president tweeted that he was giving “strong considerations” to taking the move, which had been criticised as a form of political retribution when it first emerged on Thursday night.

So-called sanctuary cities are places where local authorities refuse to hand over illegal immigrants for deportation. They are often areas controlled by Democrat politicians.

The Washington Post reported late on Thursday that in November and again in February the White House had pushed plans to transport detained migrants to sanctuary cities.

The San Francisco district of congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, the most senior Democrat in the House of Representatives and a fierce critic of the president, was said to be one of the areas targetted.

The White House reportedly faced resistance to the plans from inside the Department of Homeland Security, including figures in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE].

The White House did not deny that the proposal was made, instead issuing a statement that confirmed it had been discussed but insisting the move was no long being pursued.

“This was just a suggestion that was floated and rejected, which ended any further discussion,” read the White House statement in The Washington Post’s piece on Thursday.

But come noon on Friday, Mr Trump contradicted that in a tweet, saying that he was in fact still thinking about taking the move.

“Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing illegal immigrants in Sanctuary Cities,” he wrote.

“Only the radical Left always seems to have an open borders, open arms policy – so this should make them very happy!”

Earlier in the day Ms Pelosi, the House speaker, has issued a statement condemning the policy. “The extent of this administration’s cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated,” said Ms Pelosi’s spokesman Ashley Etienne.

“Using human beings - including little children - as pawns in their warped game to perpetuate fear and demonise immigrants is despicable.”

It is not the first time Mr Trump has leaned into a row about immigration with the Democrats, appearing to believe the issue helps him politically.

The US president issued stark warnings about an “invasion” of illegal migrants before the 2018 midterm elections, sending more than 5,000 troops to the US-Mexico border.

Mr Trump later added when speaking at a White House event: “California certainly is always saying we want more people... Well, we'll give them more people. We can give them a lot. We can give them an unlimited supply. And let's see if they're so happy.

In a separate development, CNN reported that Mr Trump offered to pardon a senior immigration enforcement official if he was ever sent to jail for illegally blocking migrants from entering America.

Mr Trump made the comment to Kevin McAleenan, the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, during a recent visit to the border according to two sources referenced by CNN.