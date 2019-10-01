Australian PM Scott Morrison agreed to help Donald Trump with investigation into Russia probe origins

Donald Trump urged the Australian prime minister to help with a US investigation which may have brought political benefits to the president.

The US president used a phone call to urge Scott Morrison, the Australian leader, to help William Barr, the US attorney general, on an investigation he was running, the New York Times reported.

The investigation was looking into the origins of the Russian election meddling probe, which long hung over the Trump presidency.

Mr Trump has argued the investigation, which looked at links between the Trump campaign and Russia, was launched inappropriately by the Barack Obama administration before the 2016 election.

The Australian government on Tuesday said Mr Morrison had agreed to help.

"The Australian government has always been ready to assist and cooperate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation," Mr Morrison's office said in a statement.

"The PM confirmed this readiness once again in conversation with the president," the statement said. It did not say when the call took place.

It is the second time Mr Trump has privately urged a world leader to act over an investigation which was likely to politically benefit himself.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said on Monday Mr Trump had contacted other countries to introduce Mr Barr and a Justice Department official who is conducting the inquiry into the Russia probe.

John Durham, the US attorney in Connecticut, is reviewing American intelligence agencies' examination of Russian interference in the 2016 election, which led to the Mueller probe denounced by Trump as a partisan witch hunt.

"Mr. Durham is gathering information from numerous sources, including a number of foreign countries," Ms Kupec said. "At Attorney General Barr’s request, the president has contacted other countries to ask them to introduce the Attorney General and Mr. Durham to appropriate officials."

Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec did not name the countries in her statement.

But the Washington Post, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter for its report, said Mr Barr had made overtures to British intelligence officials, and last week travelled to Italy, where he and Mr Durham met senior Italian government officials and Mr Barr asked them to help Durham.

