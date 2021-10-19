Donald Trump is suing the January 6 committee: What to know about the lawsuit

Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a House committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Biden's initial decision to waive executive privilege. In a federal lawsuit, Trump said the committee's August request was “almost limitless in scope,” and sought many records that weren't connected to the siege. Trump’s lawsuit was expected, as he had said he would challenge the investigation and at least one ally, Steve Bannon, has defied a subpoena.