Donald Trump is suing the January 6 committee: What to know about the lawsuit
Trump is suing the committee investigating the Capitol riot to block release of documents.
Trump is employing his favored tactic to prevent investigators from obtaining White House records related to the day of the Capitol attack
Trump repeatedly urged his supporters to "fight like hell" against the 2020 election results before they stormed the Capitol.
The lawsuit alleges the committee's subpoenas are "invalid and unenforceable through the Constitution and the laws of the United States."
Trump is the first Republican president "to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in four years," the Louisiana lawmaker told Axios.
Defence team argues that it ‘offends due process to convict an individual who was acting upon authorisation of a government official’
Former President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection to a House committee investigating the attack, challenging President Joe Biden's initial decision to waive executive privilege. In a federal lawsuit, Trump said the committee's August request was “almost limitless in scope,” and sought many records that weren't connected to the siege. Trump’s lawsuit was expected, as he had said he would challenge the investigation and at least one ally, Steve Bannon, has defied a subpoena.
