We're way off-track when even I want Trump impeached, removed and barred from office

Jon Gabriel, Opinion contributor

For the first time in nearly 20 years, two Democrats will represent the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate. It seems that two months of whining and conspiracy-mongering by a disgraced president wasn’t a winning message in Tuesday’s runoff elections.

After watching Donald Trump insult their state and bully their elected officials, Georgia Republicans decided to stay home. Meanwhile, supporters of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flooded the polls and flipped the Senate.

Thanks to the president’s petulant refusal to accept reality, Democrats will control the Oval Office and both houses of Congress for the next two years.

Late Tuesday night, I thought this would be the GOP’s low point, at least for this week.

If only.

Trump sprayed fuel on lit matches

Whenever you think Trump has hit bottom, he digs deeper and jumps in. For four years, most Republicans joined him in the mire. As of Wednesday, they finally said, “enough.”

The president concocted yet another “Stop the Steal” rally, feeding incendiary rhetoric to his most conspiratorial devotees. Rudy Giuliani warmed up the crowd with, “let’s have a trial by combat!” Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said they wouldn’t block Biden’s electors.

USA TODAY editorial board: Invoke the 25th Amendment: Donald Trump forfeited his moral authority to stay in office

Trump’s response was typical. “We're going to walk down to the Capitol,” he declared in a rambling speech. “You'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

In short, the president sprayed a tanker of kerosene into a crowd of lit matches. We all watched the results live on TV and social media.

In 2016, I left the GOP and voted third-party, in large part because I feared a President Trump would stumble into another foreign war. Little did I know he would encourage a battle here at home.

He must be impeached and removed

Trump could have whined a few days about his electoral loss, conceded to his opponent, and touched up his legacy before exiting the stage. He chose instead to erase memories of a humming pre-COVID economy, criminal justice reform and Mideast peace accords with a two-month-long tantrum.

A tantrum that has now led to five people dying, one of them a Capitol Police officer.

The rioters are to blame for the violence, but Trump knew his fever-swamp rhetoric would lead to unrest. Therefore, he has lost the right to finish his term.

Jonathan Turley: 25th Amendment is designed to address constitutional, not character, flaws

Donald Trump must be impeached, removed and barred from ever holding federal office again.

It’s important to keep an even keel, even on turbulent seas. While many stoke outrage and fuel panic for clicks, I roll my eyes and mutter, “calm down.” When I’m the one calling for extreme measures, something has gone deeply awry.

Trump's supporters are disgraced

The mob thought they were helping Trump. Instead, they accomplished what Democrats, Never Trumpers and a hostile press could never do. Wednesday was the day Trumpism finally died.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
By encouraging this act of terror on our capital, Trump’s legacy is destroyed. The cranks, grifters and opportunists who promoted his unhinged conspiracies are discredited. Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s hopes of political careers are over. Officeholders and party bosses who fanned the flames in order to claim the Trump mantle are disgraced.

They knew they were playing with fire, and now they’re heading to the burn unit.

In December, Arizona’s failed GOP Chair Kelli Ward urged Trump to illegitimately claim victory and “cross the Rubicon.” He happily followed her advice.

Like Julius Caesar, Trump brought his motley forces into the capital and encouraged violence in order to end the Republic as we know it. Unlike Caesar he failed miserably, thank God.

Jon Gabriel, a Mesa resident, is editor-in-chief of Ricochet.com and a contributor to The Republic and azcentral.com, where this column originally appeared. Follow him on Twitter: @exjon

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jon Gabriel: Trumpism is dead, Trump's legacy is destroyed. Impeach now.

