Donald Trump and his supporters are trying to burn down America. But they won't win.

Suzette Hackney, USA TODAY

A desperate and demented Donald Trump got what he wanted Wednesday: A shameful disruption of America's democratic process.

As Congress convened to certify Electoral College votes that would confirm Joe Biden as our nation's next president, Trump encouraged his thuggish supporters to threaten America's foundation with intimidation, violence and chaos.

And they did exactly as they were told.

Thousands of Trump's foot soldiers clashed with police, vandalized the Capitol and forced their way onto the House and Senate floors. Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier in the day had finally taken a stand against the president's disregard for the Constitution, was forced to flee for his safety. Members of Congress, who were instructed to put on gas masks, hunkered in offices as Trump's delusional supporters roamed the Capitol's hallways.

This is Trump's America.

For weeks, Trump has refused to accept the beyond-any-reasonable doubt results of November's presidential election. For weeks, he has tried to dismiss the will of the American people. And Wednesday, Trump instigated what came shockingly close to a coup.

"At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we've seen in modern times," President-elect Joe Biden said. “This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition and it must end now."

What we witnessed Wednesday was nothing short of domestic terrorism, orchestrated by Trump who continues to manipulate his supporters with lie after lie.

Days before Trump's pathetic army invaded the Capitol, at least a dozen U.S. senators had signaled their intent to challenge the Electoral College results. Their pandering to Trump and his most rabid supporters was dangerously irresponsible before Wednesday's chaos. It looks even worse now.

To his credit, Pence, who was presiding over the certification when it was disrupted, indicated he would not support Trump's attempts to overturn the election.

"It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence wrote to lawmakers.

Supporters of President Donald Trump enter the U.S. Capitol as tear gas fills the corridor on Jan. 6, 2021.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also to his credit, said any efforts to reverse election results would "damage our republic forever."

"We'll either hasten down a poisonous path where only the winners of an election actually accept the results or show we can still muster the patriotic courage that our forebears showed, not only in victory, but in defeat," McConnell said as debate began in the Senate.

Pence is right. McConnell is right.

Trump isn't just wrong. He is a clear and present danger to our national security.

But democracy, not Trump, will win this battle for America's soul.

On Jan. 20, Joe Biden will become our next president. He will take on the enormously difficult job of reuniting and rebuilding this nation.

And he will need the help of every American — Democrat, Republican or other — who loves this country and is appalled by what we witnessed Wednesday.

National columnist Suzette Hackney is a member of USA TODAY’S Editorial Board. Contact her at shackneya@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @suzyscribe

