Donald Trump Takes 1 Of His Favorite Lines To Ridiculous New Level In Indictment Rant

Donald Trump super-charged his “tears in their eyes” routine in response to his indictment regarding the mishandling of classified documents.

The former president’s shtick about big, strong guys welling up by simply being in his presence went up several notches Saturday when he ranted ― in all caps ― in a post on his Truth Social platform: “America went to sleep last night with tears in its eyes.”

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate continued:

“Someday soon, however, it will be able to wipe away those tears and smile, bigger than ever before. For we will have defeated the radical left marxists, fascists, communists, lunatics, & deranged maniacs, & cleared the path to put America first & then, quickly, make America great again.”

See the post here:

Trump’s “tears in his eyes” routine became news again last month when his former White House press secretary-turned-Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany used it after being attacked by her former boss.

Trump has previously claimed his 2024 Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, had “tears in his eyes” when “begging” for an endorsement in his 2018 governor’s race and also said New York courthouse employees were in tears on his behalf when he was being arraigned in the Stormy Daniels hush money payment case in April.

