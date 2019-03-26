Donald Trump takes victory lap over Mueller result. Will it help him in 2020?

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump scored a huge political victory after special counsel Robert Mueller absolved him of conspiring with Russia to swing the 2016 election. The big question is whether the president can use the special counsel's finding to boost his re-election prospects.

Trump is already harvesting early fruits of his victory. The outcome of the nearly two-year investigation removes a cloud hanging over his 2020 race and frees up time for him to focus on his policy agenda. Congressional Republicans may be less likely to distance themselves from him. Congressional Democrats have to rethink how hard to go after Trump in their own investigations.

“My advice to the president for whatever it’s worth is you’re probably stronger today than you’ve been anytime in your presidency," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump ally, said Monday. "The question for you is, how do you use it?"

In many ways, the political landscape remains frozen.

Trump still faces a fragmented Congress in a politically divided nation that will view Mueller's report through partisan lenses – unless there are hidden mines waiting to explode from other investigations into Trump and his businesses.

Having struggled to expand his popularity beyond an enthusiastic base, Trump needs to win over skeptical swing voters while fending off a large field of Democrats who have lined up to challenge him and attack him at every turn.

"I don’t plan on voting for Trump, but I say that without knowing who the other candidate is," said Mike Robertson, a self-described independent from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. "I can see a scenario where I really bite my lip and vote for Trump."

Robertson said Mueller's findings won't be a factor for him since there was no "hardcore evidence" of collusion.

The 2020 campaign will probably center on issues such as the economy, taxes, health care and immigration – not to mention the president's polarizing persona.

"I don’t see [the Mueller probe] fundamentally changing near, or longer-term, politics," said veteran political analyst Stuart Rothenberg. "It was an additional headache, a question mark that Republicans faced, an additional opportunity for Democrats to talk about the president’s alleged corruption and the like.

“But when you strip Mueller away,” he added, “it’s still a deeply divided country with two very different parties having very different views of the direction of the country and how to treat Donald Trump.”

Here's how the conclusion of the investigation could help Trump – or not.

President Donald Trump turns to depart after speaking with the media after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Washington. The Justice Department said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. More

2020 prospects

Republicans predict the Mueller findings, as framed by Attorney General William Barr, will lift the president’s re-election chances next year. But any boost will probably be no more than a short-term sugar high, several political and polling experts said.

“It has basically no impact. Not one iota,” said Patrick Murray, director of Monmouth University’s Polling Institute in New Jersey. “The voters who are paying attention to the Mueller report already had strong opinions about Donald Trump one way or the other or the other. (And) even though we don’t know the details, it won’t change (the minds of) any of them.”

Scott Jennings, a GOP strategist and commentator, called the findings “a huge boon for Trump in 2020, as it enhanced his credibility and made the Democrats look like unhinged conspiracy theorists.”

Another Republican consultant, Alex Conant of Firehouse Strategies, agreed.

“We can all breathe a little easier with this behind us,” he said.

Andrew Smith, a pollster at the University of New Hampshire, expects the impact in November 2020 will be minimal given the scarcity of undecided voters and the fact that both sides are deeply entrenched.