Donald Trump’s Tall Tales From 9/11

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A homeless man was arrested on Thursday after an attack on U.S. Representative Angie Craig, who was left bruised after fighting off her assailant in an elevator of her apartment building, police said. The suspect, identified by District of Columbia Metropolitan Police as 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, was charged with simple assault. Craig's chief of staff, Nick Coe, said that Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota was bruised but "physically OK" following the attack, which did not appear to be politically motivated.