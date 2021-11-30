Donald Trump tells Boris Johnson he is making a ‘big mistake’ by backing wind power

The former US president tells Nigel Farage that wind farms are ‘horrible’, ‘ridiculous’, ‘kill all the birds’ and ‘start to rust’ after a couple of years

Boris Johnson is “making a big mistake” by trying to turn the UK into the Saudi Arabia of wind, Donald Trump has said.

The former US president said that wind farms were “horrible”, “ridiculous”, “kill all the birds” and “start to rust” after a couple of years. They were only backed by environmentalists “who hate the world”, he said.

Mr Trump also took aim at a wind farm sited just off the coast of Aberdeen where he owns the Trump International Golf Links, describing it as a “shame” and the windmills as “monsters” in an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson, the Prime Minister, has made increasing reliance on wind energy a cornerstone of his energy policy, telling the United Nations last year that he wanted to make the UK into the “Saudi Arabia of wind”, mimicking Riyadh’s dominance in the global oil market.

However, in his interview, Mr Trump said Mr Johnson was “wrong", adding: "He’s making a big mistake.”

Boris has gone ‘more on the liberal side’

Mr Trump said he liked Mr Johnson and had “always gotten along with him”. But he added: “He’s gone a little bit on the more liberal side.”

He added: “I’m surprised that he would allow that to happen because you have one of the most beautiful countries in the world. And you’re destroying it with all these wind turbines all over the place.”

Mr Trump lost a lengthy court battle in 2019 against the siting of a wind farm in Aberdeen Bay, near one of his golf courses.

He told Mr Farage: “Wind [power] is ridiculous ... a horrible thing for Scotland. I get to see it because I own great properties in Scotland and Ireland. And I look at these magnificent fields with these horrible windmills all over them.”

The windmills did not age well, Mr Trump claimed. “Once they’re there for a couple of years, they start to rust and wear out and look terrible, look even worse.”

He added: “Environmentalists are liking this stuff. I think they hate the world.”

Wind farm would ruin resort view, claimed Trump

Mr Trump originally launched a campaign against the Aberdeen Bay wind farm in 2012 after claiming it would ruin the view from his golf resort at Menie, north of Aberdeen

Mr Trump added: “In Aberdeen, they have built this ugly wind farm in the ocean. It’s so disgusting to look at it. It’s a shame.

“I built one of the most beautiful, one of the greatest golf courses, it’s been so [well] reviewed, in the world.

“And now, not very far off, you know, when these things are 20 and 30 storeys tall, they’re monsters.

“I think it’s a shame what’s happened in Scotland, in the UK, all over the place. You take a look, I think Ireland has been better about it.

“Wind is the most expensive form of energy. And remember, every 10 years, you have to replace those monsters.

“And a lot of times they don’t bother, you know what they do, they just let them rot. They kill all the birds, they are so bad.”

Number 10 was approached for comment on Tuesday night.

Mr Johnson told the United Nations in September 2020: “We’ve got huge, huge gusts of wind going around the north of our country - Scotland. Quite extraordinary potential we have for wind.”

Farage - The Trump Interview airs on Wednesday at 7pm on GB News.