Donald Trump tells West Point cadets: 'We are not the policeman of the world'

Donald Trump set out his vision for the use of America's military at West Point, declaring: "We are not the policeman of the world."

As Mr Trump gave the the commencement address at the military academy, hundreds of cadets sat in chairs positioned for social distancing.

Mr Trump told them they were graduating at a "crucial moment in history".

He said: "The job of the American soldier is not to rebuild foreign nations, but defend, and defend strongly, our nation from foreign enemies. We are ending the era of endless wars.

"In its place is a renewed clear-eyed focus on defending America's vital interests.It is not the duty of US troops to solve ancient conflicts in far away lands, that many people have never heard of."

He added: "We are not the policeman of the world. But let out enemies be on notice. If our people are threatened we will never ever hesitate to act.And when we fight, from now on, we will only fight to win."

Mr Trump appealed for America's newest officers to uphold the country's core values, emphasising unity at a time when the commander-in-chief's relationship with military leaders has become strained, and questions have arisen about the role of soldiers in a civil society.

The speech came as arguments raged over his threat to use American troops on US soil to quell protests stemming from the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

To an audience of more than 1,100, Mr Trump said members of the Class of 2020 "come from the farms and the cities, from states big and small, and from every race, religion, color and creed. But when you entered these grounds, you became part of one team, one family, proudly serving one American nation."

Mr Trump seemingly alluded to protests over the death of Mr Floyd.

He said: "What has made America unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment. When times are turbulent, when the road is rough, what matters most is that which is permanent, timeless, enduring and eternal."

The president said that from the U. Military Academy came "the men and women who fought and won a bloody war to extinguish the evil of slavery within one lifetime of our founding."