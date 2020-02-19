Donald Trump Thinks Climate Change Is a Hoax. The U.S. Military Disagrees.

Michael Klare

As experts warn that the world is running out of time to head off severe climate change, discussions of what the U.S. should do about it are split into opposing camps. The scientific-environmental perspective says global warming will cause the planet severe harm without action to slow fossil fuel burning. Those who reject mainstream climate science insist either that warming is not occurring or that it’s not clear human actions are driving it.

With these two extremes polarizing the American political arena, climate policy has come to a near standstill. But as I argue in my new book,“All Hell Breaking Loose: The Pentagon’s Perspective on Climate Change,” the U.S. armed forces offer a third perspective that could help bridge the gap.

I’ve studied military and security issues for decades. Although President Trump has called climate change a hoax and worked to reverse the Obama administration’s climate initiatives, senior U.S. military officers have long been aware of warming’s detrimental effects.

Read the original article.

  • Trump declares himself 'chief law enforcement officer' as he issues numerous pardons
    Yahoo News

    Trump declares himself 'chief law enforcement officer' as he issues numerous pardons

    President Trump on Tuesday exercised his pardon power, granting clemency to or commuting the sentences of nearly a dozen people convicted of crimes, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and junk bond pioneer Michael Milken. Trump also referred to himself as the nation's “chief law enforcement officer,” a title typically reserved for the attorney general. On Tuesday morning, the White House announced Trump's pardoning of former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. for his involvement in a 1998 corruption case against former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards.

  • Tennessee governor won't intervene in scheduled execution
    Associated Press

    Tennessee governor won't intervene in scheduled execution

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday he will not grant clemency to a death row inmate whose group of supporters includes family members of his victims and past and present prison workers. Nicholas Sutton, 58, was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing fellow inmate Carl Estep in a conflict over a drug deal while both were incarcerated in an East Tennessee prison. “After careful consideration of Nicholas Sutton's request for clemency and a thorough review of the case, I am upholding the sentence of the State of Tennessee and will not be intervening,” Lee said in a brief statement released Wednesday.

  • Meghan McCain Confronts AOC: How Do You Defend ‘Bernie Bros’?
    The Daily Beast

    Meghan McCain Confronts AOC: How Do You Defend ‘Bernie Bros’?

    “I'm really glad that you decided to come and talk to us,” Meghan McCain said when it was her turn to question Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on The View Wednesday morning. Ocasio-Cortez has her own primary and re-election campaign to run this fall, but she was primarily there on The View representing Sanders, who she endorsed last fall to great fanfare, possibly helping push him into the frontrunner status he now enjoys. With that in mind, McCain and the rest of her co-hosts pressed Ocasio-Cortez to answer for all aspects of his campaign, from how he will pay for his big proposals to what should be done about the “Bernie bros” on Twitter.

  • Man arrested after allegedly tracking U.S. source for Russia
    CBS News

    Man arrested after allegedly tracking U.S. source for Russia

    A Mexican man residing in Singapore was arrested in the U.S. on Tuesday, after he allegedly tracked a U.S. government source for Russia in order to obtain the source's license plate number. Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes has been charged with acting in the U.S. on behalf of a foreign government without notifying the attorney general, and conspiracy to do the same. Court documents allege that a Russian government official recruited Fuentes in 2019 and tasked him with renting a specific property in Miami-Dade County, Florida, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

  • Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Aussie ex-PM
    AFP

    Malaysia suspected MH370 downed in murder-suicide: Aussie ex-PM

    Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has claimed "very top" level Malaysian officials believed vanished Flight MH370 was deliberately downed by the captain in a mass murder-suicide. No sign of the plane was found in a 120,000-square kilometre (46,000-square mile) Indian Ocean search zone and the Australian-led search, the largest in aviation history, was suspended in January 2017. The disappearance of the plane has long been the subject of a host of theories -- ranging from the credible to outlandish -- including that veteran pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah had gone rogue.

  • Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapons ban over fears of potential civil war
    Yahoo News Video

    Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapons ban over fears of potential civil war

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party balked at the proposal. Senators voted to shelve the bill for the year and ask the state crime commission to study the issue, an outcome that drew cheers from a committee room packed with gun advocates.

  • Tennessee flooding: 'Unprecedented' floods make homes slide into river
    The Independent

    Tennessee flooding: 'Unprecedented' floods make homes slide into river

    Authorities managing dams in Tennessee and Mississippi must make difficult decisions as floodwaters swell along the states' rivers; the surging water pressing against the dams has to be released at some point, and when it does, it often spells disaster for individuals living downstream from the dams. Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman Jim Hopson told the Associated Press that the organisation was working to mitigate the damage caused when water is released from the dams.

  • China kicked out 3 Wall Street Journal reporters after it published an op-ed using a term that invokes the biggest humiliation in Chinese history
    Business Insider

    China kicked out 3 Wall Street Journal reporters after it published an op-ed using a term that invokes the biggest humiliation in Chinese history

    Reuters/Pool China is expelling three Wall Street Journal reporters, accusing the newspaper of publishing a racist headline about the country's battle with coronavirus. On February 3, the Journal had published an op-ed by a foreign-affairs academic titled "China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia." The "sick man of Asia" is a 19th-century term that referred to a time when China was internally divided and exploited by foreign powers — a period that still deeply humiliates the country's leadership.

  • Kidnappers prey with ‘total impunity’ on migrants waiting for hearings in Mexico
    The Guardian

    Kidnappers prey with ‘total impunity’ on migrants waiting for hearings in Mexico

    The people waiting to board the van have already crossed into the USA, but have been sent back under the Trump administration's so-called Migrant Protection Protocols - known as “Remain in Mexico” – whereby would be asylum seekers must await their appointed hearing south of the border. MPP was rolled out in January last year, since when an estimated 57,000 people now wait south of the border for their asylum hearing date. Tens of thousands more are waiting just for the initial application for asylum.

  • Donald Trump Thinks Climate Change Is a Hoax. The U.S. Military Disagrees.
    The National Interest

    Donald Trump Thinks Climate Change Is a Hoax. The U.S. Military Disagrees.

    As experts warn that the world is running out of time to head off severe climate change, discussions of what the U.S. should do about it are split into opposing camps. The scientific-environmental perspective says global warming will cause the planet severe harm without action to slow fossil fuel burning. Those who reject mainstream climate science insist either that warming is not occurring or that it's not clear human actions are driving it.

  • 'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett's appearance on Ohio University campus sparks protests
    NBC News

    'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett's appearance on Ohio University campus sparks protests

    Conservative activist Kaitlin Bennett, also known as "Gun Girl," incited large-scale student protests Monday when she appeared on Ohio University's Athens campus to film a video. Bennett had arrived on campus to film a President's Day trivia video for the Liberty Hangout, which bills itself as a libertarian media outlet, according to both her and the site. Bennett has been a divisive figure since gaining notoriety in 2018 for posting controversial graduation photos of herself with an AR-10 rifle at Kent State University.

  • Bernie Sanders Campaign Says Asking for His Health Records Is a ‘Smear’ Like Birtherism
    The Daily Beast

    Bernie Sanders Campaign Says Asking for His Health Records Is a ‘Smear’ Like Birtherism

    You might think it's not too big of an ask to see comprehensive medical records from Sen. Bernie Sanders, the 78-year-old potential president who suffered from a heart attack just months ago, especially as he promised “full disclosure” of his medical history in an interview last year. In an interview with CNN's New Day on Wednesday morning, the campaign's national press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, compared requests for Sanders' full medical records to the birtherism attacks volleyed at former President Barack Obama. While Bloomberg has released medical information confirming he underwent coronary-stents placement back in 2000 for a blocked artery, and that he has an irregular heartbeat, that is not the same as a heart attack.

  • Married, off-duty cops interrupt 'date night' to stop armed robbery attempt at restaurant
    USA TODAY

    Married, off-duty cops interrupt 'date night' to stop armed robbery attempt at restaurant

    Justin T. Carter, 30, was masked and armed with a handgun when he entered Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Louisville just before 10 p.m. Saturday, according to an arrest citation. Chase McKeown, were captured on surveillance video getting up from their table, drawing their weapons and chasing the gunman out of the restaurant. Another man who was entering the restaurant is seen pushing the door open so the McKeowns can exit as they hold their guns in front of them.

  • Russia raises eyebrows with blanket ban on Chinese visitors
    AFP

    Russia raises eyebrows with blanket ban on Chinese visitors

    Moscow is to impose a blanket ban on Chinese visitors over coronavirus fears in a move that will hit its tourism industry as experts question the need for such "draconian" measures. Moscow will ban all Chinese citizens from entering its territory from Thursday. It has already halted visa-free tourism for Chinese nationals and stopped issuing them with work visas and suspended rail links and restricted air travel.

  • Hunter Biden Served on Board of Trade Group That Lobbied Obama Admin for Increased Ukraine Aid: Report
    National Review

    Hunter Biden Served on Board of Trade Group That Lobbied Obama Admin for Increased Ukraine Aid: Report

    Hunter Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, was on the board of a trade group that lobbied the Obama administration for increased U.S. aid to Ukraine, according to a report Tuesday. From 2012 through 2018, the younger Biden served as a director for the Center for U.S. Global Leadership and was connected as well with its affiliate, the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, The Daily Caller reported. The two groups, which include about 400 larger corporations and non-government organizations, lobbied for increased spending abroad by the State Department's International Affairs Budget, including a special focus on Ukraine.

  • Tennessee inmate moved to death watch; attorneys seek stay
    Associated Press

    Tennessee inmate moved to death watch; attorneys seek stay

    Tennessee inmate Nicholas Sutton was placed on a death watch early Tuesday ahead of his scheduled execution later this week for the decades-old killing of a fellow inmate. Meanwhile, Sutton's attorneys made two last ditch appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court. Inmates on death watch are kept under 24-hour surveillance in a cell beside the execution chamber, the Tennessee Department of Correction said.

  • The 1,600-bed Wuhan coronavirus hospital that China panic-built in a few days is less than half full 11 days after it opened
    Business Insider

    The 1,600-bed Wuhan coronavirus hospital that China panic-built in a few days is less than half full 11 days after it opened

    One of two hastily-constructed Wuhan hospitals meant to help handle the surging number of coronavirus patients was less than half full on Tuesday, according to official figures. Its sister hospital, Huoshenshan, is now operating at around its 1,000-bed capacity. The spectacle of the high-speed construction of two brand new hospitals in less than 12 days in Wuhan was a PR coup for the Chinese government.

  • Klobuchar campaign reportedly isn't sure it's feasible to compete in high-delegate states like Texas and California
    The Week

    Klobuchar campaign reportedly isn't sure it's feasible to compete in high-delegate states like Texas and California

    The campaign team for Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) believes the Democratic presidential candidate is surging after a strong showing in the New Hampshire primary last week, but they're also acknowledging they face an uphill battle because of a lack of resources. For example, per The Washington Post, the campaign had to drive the New Hampshire bus to Nevada because they didn't have one there, and Klobuchar's Iowa caucus specialist is handling the same task in the Silver State. "We're putting the airplane together as we're flying," an anonymous Klobuchar campaign adviser told the Post.

  • Group of more than 1,000 judges calls emergency meeting amid Trump concerns
    The Guardian

    Group of more than 1,000 judges calls emergency meeting amid Trump concerns

    A national association of federal judges has called an emergency meeting to address growing concerns about the intervention of Donald Trump and justice department officials in politically sensitive cases, according to US media reports. Cynthia Rufe, a Philadelphia US district judge who heads the independent Federal Judges Association, which has more than 1,100 members, told USA Today the group “could not wait” until its spring conference to discuss the matter. The meeting comes after more than 2,000 former US justice department officials, including some of the top government lawyers in the country, called on the attorney general, William Barr, to resign in the wake of the Roger Stone scandal.

  • Kent State 'gun girl' claims students started a riot over her - police say they did not
    The Independent

    Kent State 'gun girl' claims students started a riot over her - police say they did not

    A campus protest against the “Kent State gun girl” Kaitlin Bennett was not “a riot,” according to Ohio University police. Ms Bennett, who helps run a conservative website called Liberty Hangout and who often appears on Alex Jones' InfoWars programs, was driven off the campus of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio on Monday by a student protest according to the Athens News. She said the students “started a riot” and claims the police “let it happen.

  • New Mexico woman who was pregnant with third child still missing three years later
    NBC News

    New Mexico woman who was pregnant with third child still missing three years later

    “Holidays will never be the same,” Jennifer told Dateline. Liz, as she is known by her family and friends, was four months pregnant with her third child. “She got in his truck and that's the last time I ever heard from her,” Amber said.

  • How Jewish American pedophiles hide from justice in Israel
    CBS News

    How Jewish American pedophiles hide from justice in Israel

    Now another alleged Israeli victim has come forward, saying he began abusing her when she was 5-years-old, and continued for years. Karow has successfully evaded authorities by moving between communities in Israel for almost two decades, and he is not alone. A CBS News investigation has found that many accused American pedophiles flee to Israel, and bringing them to justice can be difficult.

  • Russian Intelligence Recruited Mexican Man to Spy on FBI Informant in Miami, Feds Say
    The Daily Beast

    Russian Intelligence Recruited Mexican Man to Spy on FBI Informant in Miami, Feds Say

    Russian intelligence recruited a Mexican citizen to track down the whereabouts of an FBI informant in Miami who previously provided the U.S. government with information on Russian operations “implicating national security interests of the United States. The Mexican man, Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, was arrested on Monday after being recruited by a Russian official last year, according to The Miami Herald and the Justice Department. After renting out a specific Miami property at the direction of the official, Fuentes allegedly traveled to Moscow earlier this month for more instructions.

  • Hate crimes still go unchecked at Syracuse University, students say
    USA TODAY

    Hate crimes still go unchecked at Syracuse University, students say

    A student activist group that took over a Syracuse University administration building to protest long-simmering charges of racism and bias on campus has rejected an attempt by the school to end its three-day sit-in, the school said in a statement Wednesday. The black-led movement #NotAgainSU launched the sit-in at Crouse-Hinds Hall with more than 20 students Monday to protest the administration's handling of recent racist incidents at the university. The university's Department of Public Safety has sealed off the building and not allowed in food or medicine since Tuesday, according to The Daily Orange, the university's independent newspaper.

  • Russia Hates This: Why the Astute-Class Submarine Is the Pride of the Royal Navy
    The National Interest

    Russia Hates This: Why the Astute-Class Submarine Is the Pride of the Royal Navy

    Key Point: London's Astute class submarines are powerful and very well-built. Since the commissioning of HMS Dreadnought in 1963, the Royal Navy has maintained a formidable force of nuclear attack submarines. The latest nuclear attack subs, the Astute class, have become a critical component of the future of the Royal Navy—but, given Russia's resurgence, are they enough?