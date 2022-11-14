Donald Trump throws drowning Kari Lake an anchor

EJ Montini, Arizona Republic
·3 min read
Former President Donald Trump has the back of Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake. Or does he?
We knew this would happen.

It’s all they’ve got.

It’s all they’ve ever had.

For two years Kari Lake’s Dear Leader has been bellowing about a stolen election, in spite of all the proof to the contrary. And his most gullible cultists, like Lake, have gone along.

And so well before Election Day the message from Lake and every other election denier has been: If we don’t win it’s only because the other side cheated.

No proof is required.

Lake needs a helping hand, gets an anchor

Just as no proof of widespread election fraud or cheating has ever come from Donald Trump or his lawyers, only failed lawsuits, audits that confirmed the election results and debunked conspiracy theories by the dozen.

And so on Monday, with ballot counts not looking great and the Lake campaign struggling to keep its head above water, Trump tosses her … an anchor.

He says what we knew he would say. He says what he’s been saying since 2020. No proof required. And no credence.

Another view: Vote counting isn't 'messy,' no matter what Kari Lake says

Trump on social media whined: “I assume everyone is watching Arizona as the great Kari Lake’s easy election win is slowly, yet systematically, being drained away from her, and from the American people. This is a very sad thing to watch. Mail in Ballots, long election counts, many day elections, machines that very few people understand, massive counting centers, and more, are an American disaster. Our elections have become an unreliable joke, and the whole world is watching!”

I have lived in Arizona since the early 1980s. In all those many decades Democrats have not once completely controlled state government. There have been a few Democratic governors. And there were times when the Legislature was fairly closely divided. But Republicans always had the upper hand.

Everything about the way elections are run in Arizona would have had to be approved by Republicans. The systems in place would not exist without Republicans. The security measures. The checks. The audits. The process. All of it ushered through the Capitol by or with Republican support.

And it’s been proven to be sound and accurate. Again and again.

We now know who the reliable joke is

Even these days, with the good people working for recorders in Arizona’s 15 counties having to deal with ridiculous threats of violence from some of Trump’s wackier minions, the process has carried on.

And in spite of the whining by some it appears that Republicans will still have an upper hand in the Legislature, and have won a number of other races, up and down the ticket.

It’s pretty obvious now.

People are catching on.

They’ve caught on.

Our elections have not “become an unreliable joke.”

The reliable joke is … Trump.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Donald Trump throws a drowning Kari Lake an anchor

