Donald Trump told a Christian TV network that nobody had done more for 'Christianity or for evangelicals or for religion itself' than him

Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a "Save America" rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. With the number of coronavirus cases rising rapidly and no more ICU beds available in Alabama, the host city of Cullman declared a COVID-19-related state of emergency two days before the Trump rally. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 67.5% of the state's population has not been fully vaccinated. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump claimed that he did more for religion than anyone else while he was president.

The former president claimed that Biden and the Democrats had done "destructive" things to religion.

Trump also complained that he did not get enough credit from Jewish people for everything he has done for Israel.

"Nobody has done more for Christianity or for evangelicals or for religion itself than I have," Trump said in an interview on the show FlashPoint on The Victory Channel, a Christian TV network.

-Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 1, 2021

He referenced "getting rid of the Johnson Amendment" which he said was a "very bad thing."

The Johnson Amendment is a provision to the US tax code which prohibits non-profit organizations from endorsing or opposing political candidates, or risk losing their tax-exempt status.

In 2017 Trump signed an executive order to ease the rules, arguing that it restricted church's free speech rights. Some experts said that the order was mostly symbolic.

Trump also mentioned the Mexico City policy, which blocks federal funding for foreign non-governmental organizations that make referrals for abortion or discuss abortion as an option.

The policy which was first introduced in 1973 and has since been regularly rescinded by Democrat presidents and reinstated by Republican ones.

To form, Trump reinstated the policy while in office, and President Joe Biden rescinded it in January.

In the interview on FlashPoint, Trump also claimed that Biden and the Democrats had done "destructive" things to religion.

"I said that Biden was going to be bad, he's turned out to be far worse than anybody ever thought. You talk about abortion, you talk about all of the subjects," Trump said.

"He's terrible on these subjects, and he lied. And just like they cheated on the election, the election was rigged, just like that happened they also cheated very much on what they really think of organized religion and religion and frankly Christianity."

It's not clear what Trump meant by saying that the Biden administration cheated on organized religion.

He also mentioned the widely disproved claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Trump went on to say that he has done more for Israel than anyone else, and complained that he did not get enough credit for it from Jewish people.

"Also, nobody has done so much for Israel as I have, as you know. With Jerusalem and frankly ending the Iran nuclear deal which is a disaster and all of the other things I've done for Israel," Trump said.

"And by the way in the evangelical community I mean I actually get, I probably get more credit for that than I do with Jewish people."

"Nobody's done what I've done and I'm very happy to do it."

Trump has previously griped about Catholics and Jews who did not vote for him, despite all he claimed to have done for their respective communities.

