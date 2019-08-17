Donald Trump is touting voter ID laws as an issue in the 2020 election. Here’s why.

WASHINGTON – As President Donald Trump ramps up his reelection for 2020 he is resurfacing an unsubstantiated gripe from 2016: That voter fraud cost him support.

At rallies and on Twitter, the president has renewed calls for voter ID laws, revisited unproven claims that a large number of people voted fraudulently and signaled that, until those issues are resolved, other pending election measures are going nowhere.

Trump hammered the theme during a New Hampshire rally this week, repeating a claim – dismissed by his allies and critics alike – that thousands of people fraudulently voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton there. Clinton won the state by fewer than 3,000 votes.

“It’s also time for Democrats to join with us to protect the sacred integrity of our elections by supporting voter ID,” Trump said to robust applause in Manchester.

Days earlier, Trump wrote in a tweet that no other election security measures pending in Washington should move forward unless voter ID laws are addressed first. Voter ID laws have drawn sharp opposition from Democrats and good government groups who note voter fraud is uncommon and say requiring IDs can disenfranchise some voters.

“No debate on Election Security should go forward without first agreeing that Voter ID must play a very strong part in any final agreement,” Trump posted on Twitter this week.

Trump's latest claims echo those he made in 2017, when he explained his popular vote loss to Clinton by repeatedly suggesting millions of people voted fraudulently for his Democratic opponent. The president never provided evidence for the claim, which drew pointed push back from both Republican and Democrat state election officials.

He raised a similar argument Thursday as he traveled to New Hampshire.

"New Hampshire should have been won last time, except we had a lot of people come in at the last moment, which was a rather strange situation," Trump told reporters before the rally. "Thousands and thousands of people coming in from locations unknown."

Neither Trump nor his aides have ever backed up that claim.

No debate on Election Security should go forward without first agreeing that Voter ID (Identification) must play a very strong part in any final agreement. Without Voter ID, it is all so meaningless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

Trump created a commission in 2017 to study the issue of voter fraud but abandoned it months later amid internal disputes and rebukes from state election officials. Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, a Democrat who served on the disbanded commission, later wrote that the panel's evidence of voter fraud was "glaringly empty."

The president appeared to put the issue on a back-burner for a while.

The latest reincarnation of his claims come as Democrats are pressing Senate Republicans to take up a series of provisions they say will improve voting systems. The Democratic-led House approved legislation in June to require states to have paper ballot backups. The measure also requires voting systems to be manufactured in the U.S.

Democrats initiated the effort in response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in April. In it, Mueller wrote that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election in a “sweeping and systematic fashion.” Noting the measure received only one Republican vote on the House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the bill as a partisan effort intended to “to rewrite all kinds of the rules of American politics.”