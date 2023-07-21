Donald Trump’s trial to go ahead in the middle of 2024 election campaign

Mr Trump’s legal team he would not be given a fair trial before the conclusion of the election in November - Steven Senne

Donald Trump will go on trial for allegedly mishandling classified documents in the middle of the 2024 election campaign.

Lawyers for the former president had pushed for the case to be postponed indefinitely because of the “challenges” Mr Trump would face in juggling both the criminal trial and the November election.

But Judge Aileen Cannon set the start date for May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Florida, meaning the Republican frontrunner will face a jury halfway into what will likely be an intense battle with Joe Biden. The trial is expected to run for two weeks.

The timing will likely add fuel to Mr Trump’s claims the indictment is nothing more than a “witch hunt” and “election interference”.

Mr Trump, 77, faces 37 charges in relation to hundreds of confidential documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Only two of the charges carry a possible prison sentence of fewer than 10 years. Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment last month.

Prosecutors, led by special counsel Jack Smith, wanted the trial to begin in December.

Mr Trump’s legal team argued the case was “extraordinary” and they needed more time to prepare. They also claimed Mr Trump would not be given a fair trial before the conclusion of the election in November 2024.

Ms Cannon, who was appointed by Mr Trump, has chosen a date weeks before the Republican National Convention in July, where the party’s presidential nominee will formally be crowned.

The majority of state primaries will be finished by mid-May, but a handful of votes will take place on May 14 and beyond.

Jurors will be selected from the local area, which includes several counties Mr Trump won in 2020.

The classified documents trial is just one of the blizzard of legal challenges being faced by Mr Trump.

In April he was charged with falsifying business records in New York by allegedly trying to conceal hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Earlier this week Mr Trump said he expects to be arrested soon in connection with a federal inquiry into the US Capitol riot two years ago and his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

