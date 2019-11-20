Donald Trump tries to blunt negative impeachment headlines by touting jobs during Apple factory tour

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump sought to escape the deluge of negative headlines pouring out of impeachment hearings in Washington on Wednesday by heading to Texas to turn the spotlight on one of his favorite topics: the economy.

Trump traveled to Austin, where he joined Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on a tour of the plant where Apple produces its Mac Pro desktop computer.

Trump’s trip coincided with Apple’s announcement that it is beginning construction on a new $1 billion campus in Austin and the company’s decision last month to assemble the high-end Mac Pro in Austin.

The company had reportedly been considering moving production to Asia but said the Trump administration’s decision to waive tariffs on certain parts made in China as one of the reasons for its decision to keep producing the computer in Texas.

President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook tour the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility where Apple's Mac Pros are assembled in Austin, Texas. More

Trump cast the trip as part of his effort to get people to build in the United States, not in other countries, particularly China.

“When you build in the United States, you don’t have to worry about tariffs,” he said, standing next to Cook.

During the plant tour, Trump looked over an unfinished Mac Pro computer while Cook pointed out the device’s different parts. A worker explained part of the assembly process then held up the bottom of a computer to show the inscription: “Assembled in the USA.”

“That’s what we want,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump tours the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility where Apple's Mac Pros are assembled in Austin, Texas. More

Repeating one of his frequent talking points, Trump said the country is doing well, “especially from the standpoint of the economy.”

“It’s the strongest economy in the world right now,” replied Cook, who has maintained a warm relationship with Trump while others in the tech industry have been quick to criticize the president.

But the rapport between Trump and Cook has not always been smooth. Cook has publicly criticized Trump’s stance on climate change and other issues. In October, Trump went on a Twitter rant against Cook over Apple’s decision two years ago to scrap the home button on new models of the iPhone.

Trump also was ridiculed when, at a White House roundtable in March, he referred to Cook as “Tim Apple.” Trump later claimed on Twitter that he used the moniker “as an easy way to save time & words.”

At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

Before Trump’s arrival in Texas on Wednesday, Apple announced the start of construction on its new campus in Austin. The campus will be 3 million square feet and will initially house 5,000 employees but will have the capacity to grow to 15,000. The facility is expected to open in 2020.

Apple said in September it would assemble the Mac Pro at the Austin campus by using parts from American companies. The company had considered moving production to Asia because of difficulty getting parts. But the Trump administration granted the company tariff exclusions on some parts, which allowed the company to get the parts it needs to produce the computer without paying tariffs.