Donald Trump fails to find lawyer for Miami court hearing

James Trusty (left) and John Rowley (right) resigned as lawyers for Donald Trump last week - Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Donald Trump failed to find a local lawyer willing to represent him for his arraignment at Miami federal court despite scrambling to interview candidates on Monday, according to reports.

Mr Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, allegedly spent hours trying to find Florida legal representation after flying into the state from his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey.

But despite his efforts, Mr Trump is expected to be represented by two of his usual lawyers, former federal prosecutor Todd Blanche and former Florida solicitor general Chris Kise, sources told The Guardian.

The former president has also failed to find a specialist national security lawyer to help with the Espionage Act charges.

Mr Trump is a notoriously difficult, unpredictable client who does not always listen to legal advice and expects his lawyers to act like attack dogs.

One Florida lawyer, Howard Srebnick, was reportedly not allowed to take up a role on Mr Trump’s team after speaking to his partners.

Interviews were allegedly also held with William Barzee and former chief assistant US attorney in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach Bruce Zimet.

The former president is due to appear in court at 3pm local time on Tuesday (8pm GMT). He faces 37 charges for retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Jim Trusty and John Rowley, two of the key lawyers working on Mr Trump’s defence, resigned last week. His lawyer must be, or sponsored by, a member of the Florida bar.

But several candidates have allegedly declined the prestigious role over fears of attacks in the media and infighting within the defence team.

‘Biggest case in the world’

Mr Trump’s team have also struggled to agree on a legal strategy, with some keen to accuse the Justice Department of prosecutorial misconduct, but with others believing they can win the case the traditional way, sources told the Washington Post.

Those to turn down the plum role reportedly include David O Markus, who last month defended Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who was acquitted by a federal jury of lying to the FBI.

Lawyer Benedict Kuehne is thought to have been approached about the role. He was charged with alleged money laundering and obstruction of justice in 2008. The charges were dropped in 2009.

Jon Sale, a Florida lawyer who worked on the Watergate prosecution team, turned down a position on Mr Trump’s team last year.

“Without engaging in hyperbole, it’s arguably the biggest case in the world,” Mr Sale told the Washington Post. “But the cons are illustrated by three of his four lawyers quitting in the last few weeks. He needs a good Florida lawyer with an impeccable reputation who is very experienced in this.”

South Florida lawyer Philip Reizenstein, said while “no experienced lawyer handles a case out of town without a good local counsel… many lawyers appear to be making a calculated decision that the prestige that goes with representing a former president is not worth the nearly inevitable attack on their reputation in the media”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.