Donald Trump expected in UK on Coronation day

trump royal family - CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump will be in the UK during the Coronation of King Charles, it has emerged.

The former US president, who has repeatedly praised the Royal family, and the late Queen in particular, will be in Scotland to play golf on May 6, according to the Daily Mail.

However, Mr Trump is not expected to be invited to the Coronation.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said that “individuals” are not usually invited to such events.

“We don’t invite individuals. What we do is we invite a representative or two representatives from each country with which we have a diplomatic relationship,” he told Times Radio, as he addressed the decision to allow the Chinese vice president, who led Beijing’s brutal crackdown on Hong Kong, to attend.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump published a personal letter from the King without the monarch’s permission.

The letter appears in a new book of personal correspondences with world leaders, public figures and celebrities.

trump golf - Leon Neal/Getty Images

It was written in 1995 when the King was Prince of Wales and thanked Mr Trump for offering honorary membership to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Mr Trump also released correspondence with Diana, Princess of Wales, sent on July 3 1997, a matter of weeks before her death.

In the letter, she thanked Mr Trump for sending flowers to mark her birthday.

“They truly are quite magnificent, and I am deeply touched that you have thought of me in this special way,” she wrote.

Mr Trump often visits his Scottish golf resort in Turnberry. Its directors are two of his sons.

The resort recently claimed that Brexit is hitting its ability to find workers and get deliveries, despite Mr Trump publicly cheering the UK vote as a boon for his business.

Mr Trump paid a reported $60 million (£49 million) for the hotel and golf courses at Turnberry in 2014.