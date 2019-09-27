Donald Trump-Ukraine whistleblower battles to keep identity secret amid Republican attacks

Donald Trump has suggested the unnamed whistleblower acted out of political bias by submitting a complaint about his behaviour - AFP

The whistleblower at the heart of the Trump-Ukraine scandal was facing an uphill battle to keep their identity hidden on Friday amid fierce attacks from the US president and biographic details emerging in the media.

Intelligence figures, Democrats and the whistleblower’s own lawyers insisted it is right that the person's anonymity is protected after their detailed complaint lodged about Donald Trump's behaviour was made public on Thursday.

But Republicans from the White House down have repeatedly called into question the whistleblower’s motives as they attempted to unpick the allegations that have triggered impeachment proceedings.

Mr Trump asked whether the person was a “partisan operative” on Friday, tweeting: “Sounding more and more like the so-called whistleblower isn’t a whistleblower at all.”

There are signs that the American public support the launch of an impeachment inquiry, with three polls taken after the announcement showing more people approving than disapproving and a fourth showing a tie. Before this week polls consistently showed the country opposed to impeachment.

With the full political impact of the whistleblower’s claims beginning to become clear, details of the unnamed individual at the centre of the scandal have emerged in US media reports.

The New York Times reported that the person was a male CIA officer who was once detailed to work at the White House.

The paper also said the individual had first submitted allegations to the CIA’s top lawyer but, after learning the complaint had been shared with the White House, went through a formal whistleblower process which includes legal protections.

That nine-page complaint was published on Thursday. It alleged that Mr Trump misused his presidential powers by urging Ukraine's leader to investigate his political rival Joe Biden, the former US vice president, and that the White House tried to cover it up.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The whistle-blower was not a direct witness for the alleged actions described in the complaint – something Republicans have jumped on.

But already some of their claims have been corroborated. The complaint’s description of the July 25 phone call between Mr Trump and Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy proved accurate, with a transcript of the call released this week showing the US president did indeed urge an investigation into Mr Biden and his son.

On Friday the White House confirmed that lawyers had directed storing a transcript of the call on a computer system which handles classified material, though argued the records had been dealt with “appropriately”. The whistleblower claimed it was an attempt to limit access to the transcript.

However one fact appeared to be incorrect. Fox News reported that Ulrich Brechbuhl, a State Department counselor, had not been on the July 25 call as claimed in the complaint.